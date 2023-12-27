Controversial ex-WWE star addresses possible AEW debut after being namedropped by Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho stands alone despite an upcoming tag team title bout, and a former yet controversial WWE Superstar seemingly drops a hint at possibly becoming The Ocho's ally for the same. That superstar is Enzo Amore.

Jericho and his Golden Jets teammate, Kenny Omega, were scheduled to battle Big Bill and Ricky Starks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at the upcoming Worlds End pay-per-view. However, a few days ago, The Cleaner revealed that he was hospitalized due to diverticulitis and would be out of action for an extended period.

The former Le Champion addressed his partner's absence on AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash and said he was unsure what to do next about the title match.

With Jericho possibly looking out for a replacement, former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore inserted himself in that conversation after being name-dropped in the feud a few days prior. During a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, he addressed the idea of teaming up with Jericho but clarified that it was not in the cards.

"Would I? That is definitely something that is not in the cards right now because I am a free agent. I don’t know what the deal is over there, I don’t know who is doing what, who has the pencil, I don’t know who is wrestling who. I just know that I’m damn proud of Big Bill holding the tag team titles. The last thing I would ever want to do is break his leg and take it away from him." [H/T Fightful]

Wrestling veteran calls out Chris Jericho's segment for Kenny Omega for not being genuine

Despite sending a heartfelt message for his fallen brother-in-arms, Chris Jericho was called out to be fake regarding his comments about Kenny Omega.

The person in question here is wrestling veteran Jim Cornette. On his Drive-Thru podcast, he stated that the former AEW World Champion was insincere during the segment:

"So, Chris Jericho made a heartfelt speech about his brother-in-arms, his partner Kenny Omega. Jericho was very humble, sympathetic, and concerned. I've said it a million times, sincerity is the key, when you learn to fake that you've got it made."

Chris Jericho's replacement for his upcoming tag team title match is a subject of conversation. So, it would be interesting to see what happens at the Worlds End pay-per-view.

