  • Current champion officially announces huge return from injury; instantly puts Mercedes Mone on notice

Current champion officially announces huge return from injury; instantly puts Mercedes Mone on notice

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 24, 2025 01:58 GMT
AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone [Image Credits: Mone's X profile]

Mercedes Mone currently holds over ten wrestling championships across several promotions, including AEW and ROH. Now, Ring of Honor champion Red Velvet, who is back from injury, has sent a message to the erstwhile Sasha Banks ahead of their potentially imminent title unification bout.

This past Saturday at WrestleDream 2025, Mercedes Mone put her TBS Championship on the line in a title-for-title match against Mina Shirakawa, who put up her Interim ROH Women's World Television Championship at stake to answer the former WWE superstar's open challenge. The CEO defeated The Venus of Pro-Wrestling at the event to capture the belt, marking her record-breaking eleventh title victory.

The very next day, Mercedes travelled to Winnipeg, where she defeated Jody Threat to become the WPW Women's Champion and add another title to her collection. "Ultimo" Mone has now received a message from Red Velvet, the reigning ROH Women's World Television Champion, who has been out of action due to injury since July. The 34-year-old revealed that she was now cleared for competition, and despite congratulating Mercedes on her accomplishments, reminded her that she never lost her ROH World TV Title, and that Mone had defeated Shirakawa for an interim version of the belt.

also-read-trending Trending
"Congratulations Mercedes Mone.. 12 belts? 12?? You've really made history again. But let's be real, history don't mean a da** thing when you're standing face to face with the future. Now while you've been travelling the world collecting hardware like prizes, I've been in the dark, I've been rebuilding my body, every piece of my body. I didn't post updates, I didn't beg for sympathy, I rebuilt. And now, I'm healed, and I'm cleared, and this [ROH Women's World TV Title] is mine. I never lost it. I never surrendered it. I broke for it."
Velvet proceeded to tease a future championship unification match against Mercedes, stating:

"So go ahead, enjoy your spotlight while it still lasts, because the moment I come through that curtain, the celebration is over, the game stops and the real Ring of Honor Women's World Television Champion walks back in. So remember this face, because the next time you see it, it'll be the last thing you see before your entire empire crumbles."
It remains to be seen whether Mone or Velvet will ultimately emerge as the Undisputed ROH Women's World TV Champion.

Mercedes Mone endured a humiliating night on AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone was set to celebrate winning her eleventh and twelfth championships last weekend on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, her mood was completely spoiled by the uninvited presence of Harley Cameron and her puppet, "Mini Mone". Although she tried taking her frustrations out on Harley by attacking her, The Boss was tossed into her celebratory cake face-first by the AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander, who then proceeded to drive her Full Gear 2025 challenger through the table.

Mercedes Mone (front) and Kris Statlander (back) [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Afterwards, an infuriated Mone was approached backstage by the reigning ROH Women's World Champion Athena, who offered to pair up with Mercedes in the recently-announced tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Women's Tag Team Champions.

