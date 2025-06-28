Current champion suffers huge loss outside AEW; shares emotional tribute

AEW recently enjoyed an excursion to Mexico City, hosting a Grand Slam event at the packed Arena Mexico. The promotion has since returned to the United States, but ROH World Champion Bandido came back for some unfinished business this week.

Bandido lost his chance to enter the Men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas, but was still able to wrangle himself a dream match against CMLL's top star, Mistico, on Friday night. The two wowed the audience for almost 20 minutes before Mistico emerged victorious.

The AEW star didn't hold any grudges against the Lucha Libre legend, however. After the match, Bandido grabbed a mic and expressed his appreciation for Mistico, revealing that the latter was his idol:

"Like last week, you recognized me as the winner, and tonight I recognize that you have beaten me in the middle of the ring, so congratulations. And more of today's result, I want to thank you because today you have made the dream come true of a boy who saw you on television, of a boy who was inspired by you to be a professional fighter, who fulfilled a dream that took me 15 years to get to the Arena Mexico and face against Místico," Bandido said.

The ROH World Champion then thanked the legend and urged everyone watching to follow their dreams:

"Today my hand fell, but not my spirit. My spirit asks for more wrestling, and I know that you are the idol of this crowd, just like mine, but more than that, some people follow the Most Wanted. To your fans and mine, I just want to tell you from the bottom of my heart, never give up, fight for your dreams because sooner or later, life gives them to you. Thank you, Místico!" [H/T Fightful]

AEW's MJF invaded another promotion to attack Mistico

At AEW Grand Slam Mexico, MJF humiliated Mistico by stealing his mask and putting it on in the ring. The fans in attendance showered him with hate for this dastardly move, and one fan even reportedly attacked him after the show.

The two were expected to face off again in the future, but no one thought MJF would take the initiative and attack the masked star in neutral territory. But that's exactly what happened this past week when the former AEW World Champion showed up in MLW to blindside Mistico. He was even wearing the mask he stole at Grand Slam Mexico.

Maxwell promised to beat the legend within an inch of his life before making a mockery of his country and AEW's partner promotion, CMLL. It seems only a matter of time before the two lock horns in the ring again, and Mistico will be extra motivated to pay his enemy back when it happens.

