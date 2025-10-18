Current WWE champion namedrops Adam Copeland and Christian Cage; looks back on the match that made their “stars"

AEW stars Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are professional wrestling legends. Both are former TNT Champions and are important assets for the Tony Khan-led company. They are best known for their time in WWE, where they held numerous titles. Copeland and Cage are one of the most popular tag teams in the modern era. Together, they have held the World Tag Team Championship seven times. Furthermore, they have feuded with several prominent duos. One of their arch rivals was The Hardy Boyz: Jeff and Matt Hardy. Jeff and Matt Hardy locked horns with Edge and Christian in a ladder match at No Mercy 1999. This extraordinary showdown was the first-ever tag team ladder match, and it marked the beginning of a legacy that made all four wrestlers into superstars overnight. A few hours back, TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy talked about the match that took place 26 years ago. The 51-year-old has good memories of the above match and truly believes that it gave them their identity. &quot;26 years ago today, says the 'net.. The 1st ever #TagTeam #LadderMatch happened &amp; it put me, Jeff, Christian &amp; Edge on the map. This match at #WWE #NoMercy made us into stars.&quot; wrote Matt Hardy. Former WWE personality Teddy Long on Adam Copeland's name change in AEW Although The Rated R Superstar goes by his real name in All Elite Wrestling, millions of fans worldwide still call him by his WWE name, Edge. On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long spoke about this. Long stated that it does not matter if AEW changes Adam Copeland's name. He will still be remembered as Edge. &quot;I mean, they're going to call him what they want to call him. Even if AEW change the name, the fans are always going to know him as Edge. You know what I mean? So I'm like, Bill, I just don't see where it's no big deal,&quot; Teddy Long said.Adam Copeland will retire from in-ring competition in a few years. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest of all time.