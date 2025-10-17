  • home icon
Matt Hardy addresses Hardy Boyz' contractual status after retaining WWE NXT & TNA Tag Champions

By Greg Bush
Modified Oct 17, 2025 23:20 GMT
The Hardy Boyz are champions in both TNA and WWE...but where will they be working going forward? (Credit: WWE.com)
The Hardy Boyz are champions in both TNA and WWE...but where will they be working going forward? (Credit: WWE.com)

The Hardy Boyz made history last week, becoming the first TNA stars to hold WWE gold, and the first tag team to hold both the WWE NXT and TNA Tag Team Championships at the same time. With Team Extreme bouncing around both brands, one has to wonder where they'll be officially signed going forward. Matt Hardy may have already given us an answer.

The Hardy Boyz returned to TNA Wrestling back in 2024. While Jeff waited out the rest of his AEW deal, Matt arrived in April, getting a shot at TNA World Champion Moose at Against All Odds in June. Though he failed, Jeff would return to the promotion that night, and the pair would capture their third set of TNA Tag Titles later that year at Bound For Glory.

The brothers lost the titles to The Nemeth Brothers at Rebellion back in April, but regained them at Slammiversary in July. During NXT vs TNA ShoWdown, they defeated DarkState in a title vs title match, capturing the NXT Tag Titles. But which brand will The Hardy Boyz call home?

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, co-host Jon Alba asked The Broken One about their contractual status, mentioning a report recently by Sean Ross Sapp and Fightful that several TNA stars' contracts were up. He played coy.

"We may have re-signed already. Who knows," said Matt Hardy [45:05-45:18]

Alba teased Hardy about a ten-year deal, and while the legendary star wasn't so sure, he jokingly said he could for some of the "Saudi Arabia money."

The Hardy Boyz to defend at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

The WWE and TNA storyline isn't stopping anytime soon. ShoWdown seemed to just be the end of the first leg of the story, as both brands continue to showcase talent from each other and share championships.

The Hardy Boyz are now at the top of the mountain in two different divisions, but that could end as early as next week. WWE's next PLE, NXT Halloween Havoc, takes place next Saturday, October 25. DarkState jumped the Hardy Boyz on this week's edition of NXT, confirming that the young and hungry stable is coming back for what's theirs.

If Matt and Jeff can hold out against WWE's newest batch of violent young guns, there might not be anybody on Tuesday nights that can dethrone them.

Quick Links

Edited by Greg Bush
