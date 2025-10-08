  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • NXT vs TNA ShoWdown Results: WWE surprisingly hands TNA Wrestling multiple wins, New champions crowned, Jordynne Grace central to multiple botches

NXT vs TNA ShoWdown Results: WWE surprisingly hands TNA Wrestling multiple wins, New champions crowned, Jordynne Grace central to multiple botches

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Oct 08, 2025 03:05 GMT
Jordynne Grace [left] and Shawn Michaels and Carlos Silva [right] [Image Credits: WWE.com and Michaels
Jordynne Grace [left] and Shawn Michaels and Carlos Silva [right] [Image Credits: WWE.com and Michaels' Twitter]

The incredible WWE NXT vs TNA ShoWdown is officially in the books, and fans have not been able to stop talking about it. The show turned out to be full of action and featured some of the most intriguing spots seen in recent memory.

Ad

While the results ended up in a tie with both NXT and TNA winning two matches, both brands ended up making headlines with some big victories. With new champions crowned, new rivalries teased, and a lot more, let’s check the results from the incredible ShoWdown between NXT and TNA.

#4. The Hardy Boyz def. DarkState to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy made history this week with their victory against DarkState in a gruelling match. The duo kicked off the NXT vs TNA ShoWdown by becoming the new NXT Tag Team Champions, holding a WWE title for the first time in years.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ad

With their victory, the former WWE stars are now set to collide with the legendary Dudley Boyz at TNA Bound for Glory, with both the TNA as well as the NXT Tag Team titles on the line. While the Hardy Boyz etched their names in the history books by becoming the first team to hold both TNA and NXT tag titles simultaneously, it would be interesting to see if they can continue their reign after TNA Bound for Glory.

Ad

#3. Team NXT (Jacy Jayne, Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca, and Lola Vice) defeated Team TNA (Kelani Jordan, Jessie McKay, Cassie Lee, and Mara Sade)

The Women’s Survivor Series match between NXT and TNA ended up being a botchfest. With former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace as the special guest referee, the match turned out to be full of action, but fans left laughing over the incredible botches that ended up making headlines.

Ad

From Mara Sade completely missing her moonsault to the WWE announcer botching the call for Lola Vice’s elimination, the match was full of chaos. However, the ending moments of the match featured Sol Ruca and Jacy Jayne standing tall as the sole survivors, marking the first victory of NXT against TNA in the ShoWdown.

#2. Ethan Page defeated Mustafa Ali to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship

Mustafa Ali returned to the WWE ring for the first time in years, just to find his hard luck hit the scene. The former WWE star challenged Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship, and both men delivered an incredible match that undoubtedly stole all the spotlight.

Ad

However, the ending moments featured an unfortunate tie-up for Mustafa Ali, who found his leg entangled in the microphone wire, which led to Page using the opportunity top retain his title.

#1. Team TNA (Mike Santana, Frankie Kazarian, Moose, and Leon Slater) defeated Team NXT (Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, JeVon Evans, and Myles Borne)

The main event of NXT vs TNA ShoWdown featured some of the biggest stars of both brands, teasing a number of new rivalries for the future. The match ended with Team TNA victorious, and Ricky Saints proved to be the only impactful star for the losing team.

Ad
Ad

JeVon Evans and Myles Borne were surprisingly eliminated early in the match, which ended up being a massive turning point for NXT itself. However, things got worse when Trick Williams walked out of the match, leaving Saints in a 4-on-1 match. While Saints was able to eliminate two stars from Team TNA, Moose and Mike Santana managed to pick up the victory and even the score for TNA and NXT.

Fans will now have to wait and see what the company has in store for the NXT-TNA crossover next.

About the author
Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan Rathi

Twitter icon

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ishaan Rathi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications