WWE reportedly had "significant say" in controversial X-Division Title bout at TNA Bound For Glory

WWE NXT Superstar Je'Von Evans challenged TNA's Leon Slater for the X-Division Championship in a match that stole the night at Bound For Glory. Unfortunately, the ending left fans and critics furious, with complaints going nearly 24 hours later. Now, fans might have an idea of where to direct their blame.At Bound For Glory, TNA and NXT Titles were on the line throughout the night. While Mike Santana bested Trick Williams to bring the TNA World Title back home in the main event, it was the X-Division Championship bout that stole the show.Je'Von Evans and champion Leon Slater, two 21-year-old high-flyers that have taken their respective promotions by storm, faced off in a stellar title bout that led to a time-limit draw. TNA's Director of Authority Santino Marella restarted the bout, claiming there must be a winner. Sadly, we never got one, as NXT's DarkState jumped the pair to a chorus of boos.Per The TakeDown on SI's Jon Alba, WWE had a &quot;significant&quot; say in the booking of the bout. While TNA President Carlos Silva claimed their booking with crossover stars like Joe Hendry and Je'Von Evans is a &quot;shared&quot; process, the TakeDown's sources say WWE has quite a lot of pull when their talents are on TNA programming.TNA reclaimed one of their World Titles from WWE at Bound For GloryNXT and TNA have been working with each other since 2024, with several TNA stars appearing on the Tuesday night brand before an official partnership was announced this past January. Since then, both TNA and NXT have traded victories and championships.Going into TNA Bound for Glory, NXT Superstars Trick Williams and Kelani Jordan defended the TNA World and TNA Knockouts World Titles. Though Kelani Jordan would beat Indi Hartwell to retain the prize, TrickNA fell to Mike Santana, returning the title to a TNA name for the first time since May.The Hardy Boyz also captured the NXT Tag Titles recently, and successfully defended them and the TNA Tag Titles against Team 3D in a Tables match. TNA and WWE now hold one of each other's titles.