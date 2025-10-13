  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Bound for Glory
  • WWE reportedly had "significant say" in controversial X-Division Title bout at TNA Bound For Glory

WWE reportedly had "significant say" in controversial X-Division Title bout at TNA Bound For Glory

By Greg Bush
Modified Oct 13, 2025 21:51 GMT
WWE
WWE's Je'Von Evans challenged X-Division Champion Leon Slater in a stellar match...that left fans furious (Credit: TNAWrestling.com)

WWE NXT Superstar Je'Von Evans challenged TNA's Leon Slater for the X-Division Championship in a match that stole the night at Bound For Glory. Unfortunately, the ending left fans and critics furious, with complaints going nearly 24 hours later. Now, fans might have an idea of where to direct their blame.

Ad

At Bound For Glory, TNA and NXT Titles were on the line throughout the night. While Mike Santana bested Trick Williams to bring the TNA World Title back home in the main event, it was the X-Division Championship bout that stole the show.

Je'Von Evans and champion Leon Slater, two 21-year-old high-flyers that have taken their respective promotions by storm, faced off in a stellar title bout that led to a time-limit draw. TNA's Director of Authority Santino Marella restarted the bout, claiming there must be a winner. Sadly, we never got one, as NXT's DarkState jumped the pair to a chorus of boos.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Per The TakeDown on SI's Jon Alba, WWE had a "significant" say in the booking of the bout. While TNA President Carlos Silva claimed their booking with crossover stars like Joe Hendry and Je'Von Evans is a "shared" process, the TakeDown's sources say WWE has quite a lot of pull when their talents are on TNA programming.

TNA reclaimed one of their World Titles from WWE at Bound For Glory

NXT and TNA have been working with each other since 2024, with several TNA stars appearing on the Tuesday night brand before an official partnership was announced this past January. Since then, both TNA and NXT have traded victories and championships.

Ad

Going into TNA Bound for Glory, NXT Superstars Trick Williams and Kelani Jordan defended the TNA World and TNA Knockouts World Titles. Though Kelani Jordan would beat Indi Hartwell to retain the prize, TrickNA fell to Mike Santana, returning the title to a TNA name for the first time since May.

The Hardy Boyz also captured the NXT Tag Titles recently, and successfully defended them and the TNA Tag Titles against Team 3D in a Tables match. TNA and WWE now hold one of each other's titles.

About the author
Greg Bush

Greg Bush

Twitter icon

Greg is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. He has been an avid wrestling fan since he was able to do elbow drops off bunkbeds at the age of three. He's gone through the highs and lows of the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression, and PG eras and lived to tell the tale, with his favorite wrestler of all time being Diamond Dallas Page. His other favorite star is the late great Bray Wyatt.

Greg has contributed to sites like Bleacher Report before joining Sportskeeda in 2017 as a content writer and editor. If you've ever checked out the various wrestling shows through our live coverage, chances are you've read Greg's work. Apart from the world within the squared circle, he also keeps track of other sports such as American football, baseball, golf, boxing, and MMA.

His goal with his writing is to be able to mentally take readers right into the action through his words. Greg strives to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate information by always checking and using only the best and most reliable sources.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Greg Bush
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications