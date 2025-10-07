  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • Shawn Michaels pushed WWE to sign 19-year-old sensation, "I wasn't gonna get signed"

Shawn Michaels pushed WWE to sign 19-year-old sensation, "I wasn't gonna get signed"

By Greg Bush
Modified Oct 07, 2025 22:13 GMT
The Heartbreak Kid saw money and demanded WWE sign this then-19-year-old star (Credit: WWE.com)
The Heartbreak Kid saw money and demanded WWE sign this then-19-year-old star (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE has a bright future ahead of it with many young stars waiting for their time. RAW has Bron Breakker and Stephanie Vaquer, who already achieved championship gold. SmackDown's got stars like Carmelo Hayes, who seems to have finally found himself. They all got their WWE start in NXT, and one of the brand's hottest stars only got signed due to the intervention of The Heartbreak Kid.

Ad

Shawn Michaels has been heavily involved with NXT since 2018, first as a writer and producer, and then taking over the brand in 2021 following Triple H's cardiac episode. One of the brand's greatest success stories since HBK has taken over is Je'Von Evans. The Young OG debuted for NXT back in 2023 and has since taken a meteoric rise, even without championship gold around his waist. Randy Orton, The Undertaker, Michael Cole, CM Punk, and more have given the star the seal of approval, considering him a future world champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

That almost wasn't the case, though. Je'Von Evans was a guest on the latest No-Contest Wrestling Podcast and said he wouldn't have been signed had The Showstopper not seen his potential.

youtube-cover
Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

"Gotta thank Shawn [Michaels], bro. I feel like he was the person who really looked out for me. Because, during my tryout, apparently, I wasn't gonna get signed, right? But Shawn saw something in me. They thought I was too young. I was smaller at the time, you know, so there were a lot of people who wanted me to kind of get older and bigger. Shawn was like, 'No. Just trust me.' Everybody trusted him, and now he's like one of my go-to people, you know what I mean? So yeah, you gotta thank Shawn for sure,' said Je'Von Evans [35:35-36:26]
Ad

Now, at 21, Evans is days away from major championship glory.

Je'Von Evans could be the next WWE star to win TNA gold this weekend

NXT and TNA Wrestling have had a strong public working relationship since January, with WWE stars showing up in TNA and vice versa. However, TNA's roster has been frustrated with NXT talent coming in and taking their titles, leading to tonight's NXT vs TNA ShoWdown event. Je'Von Evans will be a part of a Survivor Series team in the men's NXT vs TNA match.

Ad

It won't be the only time he clashes with TNA talent this week. TNA's epic Bound For Glory event takes place on Sunday, October 12. NXT's Trick Williams and Kelani Jordan will both attempt to defend their TNA World Titles, but Je'Von is in the title chase as well. He'll face Leon Slater, another 21-year-old high-flying sensation, for the X-Division Championship.

It's sure to be match of the night, something that Je'Von Evans has gotten used to in his time in WWE. Hopefully, it'll also earn him his first TNA Title.

About the author
Greg Bush

Greg Bush

Twitter icon

Greg is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. He has been an avid wrestling fan since he was able to do elbow drops off bunkbeds at the age of three. He's gone through the highs and lows of the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression, and PG eras and lived to tell the tale, with his favorite wrestler of all time being Diamond Dallas Page. His other favorite star is the late great Bray Wyatt.

Greg has contributed to sites like Bleacher Report before joining Sportskeeda in 2017 as a content writer and editor. If you've ever checked out the various wrestling shows through our live coverage, chances are you've read Greg's work. Apart from the world within the squared circle, he also keeps track of other sports such as American football, baseball, golf, boxing, and MMA.

His goal with his writing is to be able to mentally take readers right into the action through his words. Greg strives to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate information by always checking and using only the best and most reliable sources.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Greg Bush
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications