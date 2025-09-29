Carmelo Hayes prepares to hang former WWE Champion's jersey in the rafters

By Greg Bush
Modified Sep 29, 2025 21:57 GMT
Is Carmelo Hayes ready to break out on his own...and hang another star
Is Carmelo Hayes ready to break out on his own...and hang another star's jersey up for good? (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE's most must-see pairing has, seemingly, finally come to an end, as Carmelo Hayes turned his back on The Miz on the latest edition of SmackDown. Now, the former NXT Champion is mocking the Miz...and teasing a harsh fate for the 2-time Grand Slam Champion.

Ad

Carmelo Hayes has a habit akin to collecting trophies whenever he defeats an opponent. It's not just gold he's after. Melo normally hangs the jersey of his greatest rivals, a gesture usually done in sports for a retired athlete. Ilja Dragunov, Solo Sikoa, Ricochet, and more have been "honored" by Melo, and now it seems The Miz is next.

On WWE SmackDown, Melo chose not to save Miz from a pinfall, deciding to take the loss over giving Miz any kind of victory. Melo mocked The A-Lister on X, posting a nine-second clip showing his thought process leading to the betrayal. J.Cole's 2015 single "No Role Modelz" plays over the footage, as we see Miz tag in and steal the glory in their matches three times.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

"Fool me 3 times F the peace sign," he wrote.

A Miz jersey was shown at the end, proving Melo is ready to put the 44-year-old Superstar behind him for good.

Carmelo Hayes is ready to fly solo in WWE

WWE NXT fans have been eagerly waiting for Carmelo Hayes to make his move and truly take a shot as a singles star on the main roster. We saw a glimpse of that in his feud with Andrade, but Melo was soon partnered with The Miz in February, who was hoping to latch onto another young star's coattails.

Ad

WWE has been teasing this break-up for quite some time now, and even reunited the pair in August after Miz wrapped up his hosting duties for American Gladiator with some much-needed tension. Exhausted from having his chain yanked for months, Melo aimed to get a shot at the United States Championship from Nick Aldis in early August, but was blocked by Miz.

youtube-cover
Ad

Miz managed to get Melo to begrudgingly continue as Melo Don't Miz. Since then, the pair defeated Fraxiom and the Motor City Machine Guns, but came up short against the Street Profits twice. Likely, last Friday was the last time we'd see the pairing together, as Melo allowed Miz to be pinned by The Street Profits.

Now, Melo could be on the verge of one of the biggest victories of his entire career, as he plans to hang a future WWE Hall of Famer's gear up high for all fans to witness.

About the author
Greg Bush

Greg Bush

Twitter icon

Greg is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. He has been an avid wrestling fan since he was able to do elbow drops off bunkbeds at the age of three. He's gone through the highs and lows of the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression, and PG eras and lived to tell the tale, with his favorite wrestler of all time being Diamond Dallas Page. His other favorite star is the late great Bray Wyatt.

Greg has contributed to sites like Bleacher Report before joining Sportskeeda in 2017 as a content writer and editor. If you've ever checked out the various wrestling shows through our live coverage, chances are you've read Greg's work. Apart from the world within the squared circle, he also keeps track of other sports such as American football, baseball, golf, boxing, and MMA.

His goal with his writing is to be able to mentally take readers right into the action through his words. Greg strives to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate information by always checking and using only the best and most reliable sources.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Greg Bush
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications