Carmelo Hayes prepares to hang former WWE Champion's jersey in the rafters

WWE's most must-see pairing has, seemingly, finally come to an end, as Carmelo Hayes turned his back on The Miz on the latest edition of SmackDown. Now, the former NXT Champion is mocking the Miz...and teasing a harsh fate for the 2-time Grand Slam Champion.Carmelo Hayes has a habit akin to collecting trophies whenever he defeats an opponent. It's not just gold he's after. Melo normally hangs the jersey of his greatest rivals, a gesture usually done in sports for a retired athlete. Ilja Dragunov, Solo Sikoa, Ricochet, and more have been &quot;honored&quot; by Melo, and now it seems The Miz is next. On WWE SmackDown, Melo chose not to save Miz from a pinfall, deciding to take the loss over giving Miz any kind of victory. Melo mocked The A-Lister on X, posting a nine-second clip showing his thought process leading to the betrayal. J.Cole's 2015 single &quot;No Role Modelz&quot; plays over the footage, as we see Miz tag in and steal the glory in their matches three times. &quot;Fool me 3 times F the peace sign,&quot; he wrote. A Miz jersey was shown at the end, proving Melo is ready to put the 44-year-old Superstar behind him for good.Carmelo Hayes is ready to fly solo in WWEWWE NXT fans have been eagerly waiting for Carmelo Hayes to make his move and truly take a shot as a singles star on the main roster. We saw a glimpse of that in his feud with Andrade, but Melo was soon partnered with The Miz in February, who was hoping to latch onto another young star's coattails.WWE has been teasing this break-up for quite some time now, and even reunited the pair in August after Miz wrapped up his hosting duties for American Gladiator with some much-needed tension. Exhausted from having his chain yanked for months, Melo aimed to get a shot at the United States Championship from Nick Aldis in early August, but was blocked by Miz. Miz managed to get Melo to begrudgingly continue as Melo Don't Miz. Since then, the pair defeated Fraxiom and the Motor City Machine Guns, but came up short against the Street Profits twice. Likely, last Friday was the last time we'd see the pairing together, as Melo allowed Miz to be pinned by The Street Profits.Now, Melo could be on the verge of one of the biggest victories of his entire career, as he plans to hang a future WWE Hall of Famer's gear up high for all fans to witness.