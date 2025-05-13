Current WWE star sends a two-word message to MJF before RAW

A WWE superstar and former AEW name seemingly took a shot at Maxwell Jacob Friedman on social media ahead of this week's edition of RAW. The talent in question, Lexis King, is currently engaged in the sports entertainment juggernaut's developmental brand, NXT.

MJF is still on his quest to earn the elusive final thumbs-up of approval from Bobby Lashley to officially join The Hurt Syndicate. The All-Mighty accepted - and in one case, absconded with - Friedman's prior offerings to him and his stablemates, Shelton Benjamin and MVP, without granting him the green light. When The Salt of the Earth snapped on Lashley, the latter pinned him to a corner and asked him to "hurt somebody" to earn his place in their ranks.

Friedman did just that last week on AEW Dynamite when he jumped and obliterated Darius and Dante Martin of Top Flight as a showcase of his violent streak after the fan-favorite tag team had answered The Hurt Syndicate's call for challengers. The former AEW World Champion joined Lashley and company in the ring and proclaimed that he had fulfilled his goal, prompting the former WWE Champion to tell Friedman that he would give him his answer next week on Dynamite: Beach Break.

MJF recently took to Instagram to share a workout video, again paraphrasing the latest catchphrase of The Hurt Business in the caption. The post elicited a two-word response from WWE NXT star and former AEW talent Lexis King, who wrote:

"Light weight", taunted Lexis.

Check out MJF's post and a screenshot of King's comment BELOW:

Lexis King's comment under MJF's post [Source: Instagram]

Friedman's post, as well as the former Brian Pillman Jr's comment under it, comes hours ahead of this week's edition of Monday Night RAW and around a day before the May 13 episode of NXT. The two men last went one-on-one in 2021 at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, where MJF emerged victorious.

MJF recently worked with a top WWE name

Besides flourishing in wrestling, MJF was also recently involved with a major feature film - the Kyle Newacheck-directed comedy Happy Gilmore 2, starring Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, and more. The Wolf of Wrestling, it was recently revealed, is not the only grappler who will appear in the movie - evidently, so will WWE's Becky Lynch.

During a recent interview, The Man remarked on working with Maxwell Jacob Friedman and claimed that the latter would agree with her views on her rival, Lyra Valkyria. She also stated her belief that she could best MJF in a promo battle.

“I did [meet MJF]. You know, a very nice boy. Great chats. Of course, he knows he’d lose at [a promo battle], but we had great chats. Unfortunately, it was way before this happened, but I feel like he would completely agree with everything that I’m saying about Lyra.” [H/T Variety]

Expand Tweet

Friedman, on his part, is seemingly in agreement with Lynch regarding the reigning WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, if not regarding which of them would prevail in a war of words.

