AEW and IMPACT Wrestling's working relationship has infused a sense of optimism in the world of pro wrestling that has not been seen or felt for several years. Kenny Omega becoming the AEW World Champion and the subsequent swerve featuring Don Callis has set things perfectly for the new year.

AEW and IMPACT Wrestling will work together, and the mere thought of the partnership has given rise to tantalizing matchmaking possibilities. It is truly a great time to be a pro wrestling fan!

However, who would AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin like to face in IMPACT Wrestling?

Darby Allin was asked the relevant question by SK Wrestling's Assistant Manager for Combat Sports, Riju Dasgupta, during a recent exclusive interview.

AEW's Darby Allin has some unfinished business with IMPACT Wrestling's Ethan Page

Darby Allin had only one name in his mind - Ethan Page. Allin and Page have a history as they faced each other on several occasions during their time together in EVOLVE.

Allin also stated that he broke his elbow during one of his matches against Ethan Page. The incident happened at EVOLVE 82 when Allin and Page had a Last Man Standing match. The North member hit Darby Allin with a shovel, and the impact led to Allin fracturing his elbow.

Darby Allin and Ethan Page have not met in the ring ever since the mishap, and the AEW Superstar is looking forward to crossing paths with the IMPACT Wrestling star again.

RD: One of the developments that happened after Kenny Omega became the World Champion is, you know, we learned about some kind of a working relationship between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. You know, I mean Darby Allin vs. the IMPACT roster, if that happens, do you have your eyes set on anyone?

DA: "The only person I would say is Ethan Page, because two, three years ago, I stepped in the ring with him, and he broke my elbow with a shovel, and I've never seen him since. So, Ethan Page, I'd love to step in the ring with him and finish some business."

With Ethan Page's IMPACT Wrestling future up in the air, the fans may have to wait to see the former rivals have another match.

