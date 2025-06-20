Dax Harwood breaks character; responds to the claim of Young Bucks and another team being better than the FTR

AEW's FTR are modern-day tag team greats. They have held the AEW World Tag Team Championship twice. Once upon a time, they were signed to WWE, where they won the NXT Tag Team Championship twice, the RAW Tag Team Championship twice, and the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship once.

FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood are impeccable in the ring and have fans worldwide. They are quite active on social media, and recently, Harwood released an interesting statement. The 40-year-old posted two pictures of himself and Wheeler and included a caption about their legacy and accomplishments. Furthermore, he declared himself and his partner the greatest tag team ever. In response, a fan disagreed with his statement.

According to X/Twitter user @HeelOfTheIWC, the careers of the Briscoe Brothers and the Young Bucks are more legendary. He said that the two tag teams have faced better competition and have more memorable matches.

Interestingly, the former WWE star broke character to agree with the fan's statement. In addition, he thanked @HeelOfTheIWC for wholeheartedly supporting tag team wrestling. There is a chance he may have been sarcastic, however.

"Hell yeah. Thanks for telling me that, brother!" wrote Harwood.

FTR's Dax Harwood says that WWE made tag team wrestling look like mid-card acts

A few days back, Dax Harwood released a bold statement on X/Twitter. According to the former AEW World Tag Team Champion, his previous employers, WWE, disrespected tag-team wrestling. Furthermore, he blamed Vince McMahon for turning tag teams into mid-card acts.

"This. THIS! For YEARS tag team wrestling was top of the card. Then, one man decided he hated it. Fans eventually accepted it because there was really no other choice. The excuse 'I have to pay twice as much' is bullshit.....Tag team wrestling can be the single most exciting part of the show, with the most story involved. It just takes a little bit of creativity." he wrote.

FTR are two of Tony Khan's biggest assets, and hopefully, they will challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Titles again.

