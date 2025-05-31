Dax Harwood breaks silence after FTR made AEW history: "Go cry about it"

FTR has been dominating tag team wrestling in recent years, and their work has now earned them the right to etch their names into AEW’s record books.
The Jacksonville-based promotion recently confirmed that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are now the "winningest" tag team in the company's history for having the most wins. They reached the milestone at the 2025 Double or Nothing PPV, where they picked up a win over Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness.
Ahead of their scheduled appearance on Collision, Harwood took to X with a blunt message:
“Another accolade. It’s starting to become the boring norm now. Greatest of All Time. Go cry about it on your podcast.”
The post on X (FKA Twitter) underscores FTR’s current heel persona, which fans are thoroughly enjoying. Having joined Tony Khan's promotion in 2020 after their WWE exit, the team has built a decorated resume, which includes two World Tag Team Title reigns and years of consistent presence in the company.
As per AEW, fans will hear from FTR on Collision following their record-setting moment.
FTR recently hit another AEW milestone
FTR’s run in All Elite Wrestling recently hit another high point. The duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler has completed five years with the promotion.
After leaving WWE, the team rebranded as FTR and made an immediate impact in AEW after joining the company in 2020. Since then, the duo has held the World Tag Team Title twice and consistently delivered top-tier matches.
Following their heel turn at Dynasty 2025, which saw them betray Cope, Harwood, and Wheeler started a feud with Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness. At Double or Nothing 2025, FTR scored an emphatic win in a 22-minute technical masterclass against Garcia and McGuinness, a match that further substantiated their top-notch in-ring work.
With the duo now being the “winningest” tag team in AEW history, FTR’s legacy in Tony Khan's promotion continues to grow, and fans are now closely watching what comes next on Collision.