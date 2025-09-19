Dax Harwood issues concerning statement on his health; confirms status for AEW All Out 2025

Dax Harwood and his tag partner Cash Wheeler are set to take on a legendary tag team this weekend at AEW All Out : Toronto. The former champion has now shared a concerning health update on social media, albeit making it clear that he will be fighting Cage and Cope regardless at the upcoming pay-per-view. This week on Dynamite : September to Remember, FTR came face to face with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage ahead of the two teams' imminent showdown at All Out 2025 this coming Saturday. The self-proclaimed &quot;Living Legends&quot;, alongside their manger Stokely, emphasised that they were determined to make examples out of the veteran duo after listing their own accolades and motivations. The Rated-R Superstar responded to Dax and Cash by reminding them how he and Christian elevated tag team wrestling in their heyday. Finally, The Patriarch confessed that he was rich enough to afford the fine that would be imposed in case physicality broke out during the segment, before firing the first shot and sparking a brawl with FTR - a brawl which seemingly resulted in Harwood sustaining a nose injury. Dax The Axe has now taken to X/Twitter to confirm that he suffered a &quot;severely&quot; broken nose this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. Regardless, the former World Tag Team Champion promised to show up at All Out : Toronto, and vowed to embarrass Cage and Cope in their home-country. Check out Harwood's tweet HERE.Dax FTR @DaxFTRLINKI had an X-Ray today. To the shock of no one, I have a severely broken nose. ....Unfortunately for Christian &amp; Copeland, I’ll still be there. No way I’m missing out on this match. I’m going to embarrass you. #AEWAllOutIt remains to be seen whether Harwood and Wheeler will be able to keep their word and defeat the former WWE legends this Saturday. Match card for AEW All Out 2025All Elite Wrestling will be presenting the 2025 iteration of its annual pay-per-view, All Out, in the ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. Ten star-studded matches have been announced for the main card of the show, as has been listed below: Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs FTRThe Hurt Syndicate vs Ricochet and GOAMercedes Mone (c) vs Riho [TBS Championship Match]Mark Briscoe vs MJF [Tables N' Thumbtacks Match]Big Bill vs Eddie KingstonBrodido (c) vs The Young Bucks vs JetSpeed vs Hechicero/Josh Alexander [World Tag Team Championship Four-Way Ladder Match]Kazuchika Okada (c) vs Konosuke Takeshita vs Mascara Dorada [AEW Unified Championship Match]Jon Moxley vs Darby Allin [Coffin Match]Toni Storm (c) vs Jamie Hayter vs Thekla vs Kris Statlander [AEW Women's World Championship Four-Way Match]Hangman Adam Page (c) vs Kyle Fletcher [AEW Men's World Championship]It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative team have planned for viewers at All Out this weekend.