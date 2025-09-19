  • home icon
Dax Harwood issues concerning statement on his health; confirms status for AEW All Out 2025

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 19, 2025 01:45 GMT
Former AEW World Tag Team Champion, Dax Harwood [Image Credits: AEW
Former AEW World Tag Team Champion, Dax Harwood [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Dax Harwood and his tag partner Cash Wheeler are set to take on a legendary tag team this weekend at AEW All Out : Toronto. The former champion has now shared a concerning health update on social media, albeit making it clear that he will be fighting Cage and Cope regardless at the upcoming pay-per-view.

This week on Dynamite : September to Remember, FTR came face to face with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage ahead of the two teams' imminent showdown at All Out 2025 this coming Saturday. The self-proclaimed "Living Legends", alongside their manger Stokely, emphasised that they were determined to make examples out of the veteran duo after listing their own accolades and motivations.

The Rated-R Superstar responded to Dax and Cash by reminding them how he and Christian elevated tag team wrestling in their heyday. Finally, The Patriarch confessed that he was rich enough to afford the fine that would be imposed in case physicality broke out during the segment, before firing the first shot and sparking a brawl with FTR - a brawl which seemingly resulted in Harwood sustaining a nose injury.

Dax The Axe has now taken to X/Twitter to confirm that he suffered a "severely" broken nose this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. Regardless, the former World Tag Team Champion promised to show up at All Out : Toronto, and vowed to embarrass Cage and Cope in their home-country.

Check out Harwood's tweet HERE.

It remains to be seen whether Harwood and Wheeler will be able to keep their word and defeat the former WWE legends this Saturday.

Match card for AEW All Out 2025

All Elite Wrestling will be presenting the 2025 iteration of its annual pay-per-view, All Out, in the ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. Ten star-studded matches have been announced for the main card of the show, as has been listed below:

  • Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs FTR
  • The Hurt Syndicate vs Ricochet and GOA
  • Mercedes Mone (c) vs Riho [TBS Championship Match]
  • Mark Briscoe vs MJF [Tables N' Thumbtacks Match]
  • Big Bill vs Eddie Kingston
  • Brodido (c) vs The Young Bucks vs JetSpeed vs Hechicero/Josh Alexander [World Tag Team Championship Four-Way Ladder Match]
  • Kazuchika Okada (c) vs Konosuke Takeshita vs Mascara Dorada [AEW Unified Championship Match]
  • Jon Moxley vs Darby Allin [Coffin Match]
  • Toni Storm (c) vs Jamie Hayter vs Thekla vs Kris Statlander [AEW Women's World Championship Four-Way Match]
  • Hangman Adam Page (c) vs Kyle Fletcher [AEW Men's World Championship]
It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative team have planned for viewers at All Out this weekend.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

