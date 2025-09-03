"Desperate people do desperate things," "AJ can't hang" - Fans react to reports of WWE trying to "destroy" AEW by bringing back AJ Lee

Multiple reports surfaced today regarding AJ Lee's potential return to WWE, and that her return match was directly set to clash with a big AEW event. Fans have reacted to this, with some claiming this counter-move by the Stamford-based promotion seemed like a desperate play.On September 20th, All Out in Toronto and Wrestlepalooza in Indiana are set to be aired at the same time slot. This will be WWE's debut premium live event on ESPN. The latter event was announced at a much later date, so to many, it looked as if they wanted to directly counter-program Tony Khan.Earlier today, Bryan Alvarez on the Wrestling Observer Live confirmed AJ Lee's return match would be at Wrestlepalooza, and some other potential bouts for the PLE. These will include the reunion of The Usos and Brock Lesnar's first match in years, seemingly against John Cena. For now, the only official match announced is IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women's World Title.All these potential bouts looked to be booked to counter AEW All Out. Fans have reacted to this with some mentioning how they are still leaning towards watching All Out.Some noted how this was an act of desperation and how WWE was playing on fans' nostalgia, featuring stars who were the faces of the company more than a decade ago. One even mentioned that this would still not get them to purchase an ESPN subscription.謙 RELL 信 @KenshinRellLINKNo thanks, we'll be here. #AEWufologically Smug @19k0011LINKdesperate people do desperate thingsWrestleWolf @damian_gib7497LINKLoading the show with talent who peaked in 2011Phil @RealPhillyPLINKThey can’t do it. And it will be another lesson they won’t learnEyeRonic @snakeeye947LINKStill not paying $30 a monthSufferin'Succotash⚔️ @blazed2324LINKLol its 2012 WWE in 2025. Triple Nose has no original ideas.Thomas Busse @mereelskirataLINKI still watch ALL OUT. Becky has lost all her hype since coming back, Seth is anoying as always and Punk, used to be a Punk guy, but Corporate Punk isn't it for me. AJ can't hang with todays girls, and I couldn't care less for Lesnar vs Cena, because Lesnar is Lesnar for 11 YearsAJ Lee may be featured this week on SmackDownLast night on WWE RAW, CM Punk asked GM Adam Pearce where SmackDown was set to be held this week. After finding out it was in his hometown of Chicago, he smiled as if planning something for the show.It was confirmed by several sources, including Fightful Select, that AJ Lee is set to return to the ring. It was also mentioned in the report that she may be announced or make an appearance this Friday on SmackDown.Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSappLINKWWE sources have indicated that AJ Lee is set to return to the ring, as reiterated on WOL. WWE sources also tell @FightfulSelect that most in the company consider it a forgone conclusion that she will be announced or be at this Friday's Smackdown More is up now for subscribersHer last match in WWE was in March 2015 when she was in a six-woman tag team match alongside Naomi and Paige, as they took on Natalya and the Bella Twins.Her potential feud with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will be the first time she'll work with The Man. It remains to be seen which other star she shares the ring with when she returns.