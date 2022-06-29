"Offer people the releases right now" - Disco Inferno suggests AEW fire some employees to sign six-time WWE Women's Champion

Disco Inferno recently advised Tony Khan to shrink his AEW roster to bring in Sasha Banks.

The Boss' WWE future has been up in the air since she and Naomi walked out of the May 16th episode of RAW last month. The two had creative differences with Vince McMahon, which prompted them to relinquish their WWE Women's Tag Team titles to John Laurinaitis.

Following the walk-out, the company stripped them of their gold and suspended them indefinitely. In the wake of this controversy, there have been some conflicting reports making the rounds on social media.

Recent rumors have suggested that Banks has been quietly 'released' by the company. However, PWInsider quashed it by noting that the two women are still internally listed as active roster members.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Inferno wants Mr. Khan to release a bunch of underutilized talents to free up the budget roster and then sign Banks:

"Well, I would get rid of a bunch of people and bring her [Sasha Banks] in. That's what I would do. I would want to bring her in. But I would want to cut the fat of the people I brought in that I'm not doing anything with. I'll just let them go. You know, he [Tony Khan] should offer people the releases right now. Because I guarantee you there's going to be tons of people on that show that are not happy with creative at all, because they're doing nothing with them. You know, if he offered them a release, I wonder, you know, if that would free up some money," Disco Inferno said. [2:32 onward]

You can check out the full episode below:

Booker T doesn't think AEW is the right place for Sasha Banks

While some fans have been hoping to see The Boss sign with AEW, Booker T doesn't think she fits into the women's roster.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T believes Sasha Banks will be short of credible opponents in Tony Khan's promotion:

"As far as Tony Khan making that phone call quick [to sign Banks], but I don't know if that's the place for Sasha. I don't know if AEW is the place for Sasha Banks. Let me just put a bow on that. After Sasha goes and works Britt Baker, where does she go from there? I'm not throwing any shade on Thunder Rose, Nyla Rose, or any of those other girls," - Booker T said. [1:10:30 - 1:10:52]

Interestingly, the five-time RAW Women's Champion's current WWE deal is reportedly set to expire sometime soon.

Should the company let her go, fans shouldn't be surprised if Banks ends up in AEW down the road.

