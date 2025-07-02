"Don't fall for it pleaseeeee" - Saraya (fka Paige) makes an urgent plea to fans

Former AEW star Saraya is one of the pioneers of modern women's wrestling. Even though she didn't achieve immense success in the Jacksonville-based promotion, she won the AEW Women's World Championship once. Furthermore, she is a former NXT Women's Champion and has held the now-defunct WWE Divas Championship twice.

Saraya's final match took place in November 2024 on Dynamite when she was still signed to the company. She is currently focusing on non-wrestling ventures and has found considerable success in them. Interestingly, a few hours ago, she informed fans on Instagram that her name was being used by internet scammers to run a scam.

Somebody has been pretending to be The Anti-Diva's assistant, named Bianca. The former Paige urged fans not to fall for the scam because she had no assistant with such a name.

"People are getting these scam messages. This person is not my assistant. Don't fall for it pleaseeeee," she wrote.

The former WWE star sent fans an important message (Image via her Instagram handle)

Saraya on returning to professional wrestling

In a recent interview with The Takedown on SI, the former Paige revealed that she had taken this year completely off from wrestling. Thankfully, she intends to return to the squared circle next year.

"It feels good to take a little break from wrestling and then see the outpouring of love from people saying they want me back. I just want to get my feet wet outside of wrestling for a little bit and take care of myself this year. It’s consumed me my whole life. All 32 years of my life has been wrestling, so I just want to find myself a little bit outside it and next year, maybe come back." [H/T: SI]

Saraya is undoubtedly a legend and a future Hall of Famer. She is only 32 years old and can wrestle for several years to come.

