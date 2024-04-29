"Drew McIntyre if he didn't hit the gym," "He can't even look tough" - Fans erupt after top star joins The Elite in AEW

Wrestling fans are referencing Drew McIntyre on Twitter because of a significant AEW storyline involving Tony Khan and The Elite.

Jack Perry returned to AEW at Dynasty 2024 and helped The Young Bucks win the World Tag Team Title. On the latest episode of Dynamite, Perry and the Bucks shockingly assaulted Tony Khan inside the ring. For those unaware, the former Jungle Boy was away from the company's programming after his real-life backstage skirmish with CM Punk at All In 2023.

AEW's roster page recently acknowledged Jack Perry as a member of The Elite, catching the attention of fans on Twitter.

"Jack Perry’s updated render on the AEW roster page acknowledging him officially as a new member of The Elite. [lit emoji]," a fan tweeted.

Many Twitter users started commenting on the post and comparing Perry to WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre.

"Drew McIntyre if he didn’t hit the gym," a fan tweeted.

"Is it photoshopped? Looks very ODD," another post read.

"He sorta looks like @DMcIntyreWWE from Wish in this," a Twitter user wrote.

"Looks like Drew if Drew was little and didn't work out as much as he does," a viewer tweeted.

Some fans didn't seem pleased with the former FTW Champion's addition to The Elite. Meanwhile, others criticized his physique.

"Man, The Elite sure did downgrade," a post read.

"Bro is like 4’11" and 110lb," a fan wrote.

"He can’t even look tough no matter how hard he tries to lmao," a Twitter user posted.

Perry returned to AEW after a stellar stint in NJPW. He was suspended indefinitely from AEW after his scuffle with CM Punk in London. The two seemingly had a disagreement over Perry using real glass in one of his segments on Collision. At All In, the former Jungle Boy fired shots at Punk during his FTW Title match against Hook.

The Second City was displeased with Perry's actions and confronted him backstage. It eventually led to Punk being fired from the company, and he opened up about the incident on a recent edition of The MMA Hour. Following the interview, The Young Bucks presented unseen footage from All In on an episode of Dynamite.

Drew McIntyre extends contract with WWE

Drew McIntyre is having a fascinating run in WWE, and his feud with Seth Rollins received much praise from fans. At WrestleMania 40, he won the World Heavyweight Championship from Rollins. However, the Scotsman's celebration was shortlived as Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on the former to secure the gold.

After this devastating defeat, rumors suggested that The Scottish Warrior would leave the Stamford-based company, as his contract was about to expire. However, he surprised everyone by re-signing with the company. The Rock recently announced that McIntyre had inked a new deal with the company.

The 38-year-old later posted a video from 2019 where The Final Boss had the following to say about him:

"Personally, I like Drew McIntyre. I think he's got a great look, a great build, and especially as he continues to hone in on his craft and connect with the audience, which is always the most important thing. That's it," The Rock said.

McIntyre is gaining popularity with each passing day and will look to reclaim the World Heavyweight Title in the future.

