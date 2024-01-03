Drew McIntyre is leaving WWE for AEW following devastating loss on RAW: Day 1, according to fans

Drew McIntyre lost yet another title match to Seth Rollins last night on RAW: Day 1. This has led to fans speculating on his future, and the possibility of him leaving WWE.

The Scotsman has not been successful in his numerous attempts to try to dethrone Rollins. Despite the great effort he put in during their match, The Visionary escaped with yet another successful title defense heading into the Royal Rumble happening at the end of the month.

Should this chapter with Seth Rollins have come to a close now, many fans now wonder what would be next for Drew McIntyre. Nothing has seemingly gone right for him since he started to be driven by his ambitions. Fans believe that there is a genuine chance he will leave WWE for AEW.

McIntyre's contract is reportedly set to expire this coming April, and there has been no confirmation of his re-signing yet. This opens up the possibility of him signing elsewhere.

Fans believe AEW would be the most possible destination. With Tony Khan saying that he would be very active in the free agency, it can be assumed that he would reach out should the former WWE champion become available.

Fans' speculation on McIntyre's next move

Drew McIntyre breaks silence after loss at WWE RAW: DAY 1

After his loss at WWE RAW: DAY 1, The Scottish Warrior broke his silence by posting a very simple reaction to this.

Seth Rollins barely survived their match, and with another successful title defense, this puts his reign now at 220 days and counting.

On Twitter, Drew McIntyre sent out a tweet showing that he was at a loss for words following another disappointing loss. With things not working out the best for him lately, it remains to be seen what comes next for him.

This coming 2024 will be one to watch out for, as several big names, including McIntyre, will hit free agency at some point in the year. It remains to be seen whether there will be shocking moves across the industry.

Do you think McIntyre leaves WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.