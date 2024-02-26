Drew McIntyre leaving WWE immediately after WrestleMania 40 to jump ship to AEW is not happening, says Matt Morgan

2024 is reportedly the year of free agency for a lot of wrestlers, and this includes Drew McIntyre. Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan believed there was no chance he was leaving WWE and making his way to another promotion like AEW.

The Scottish Warrior's contract was set to expire in early 2024, but a recent report from Fightful Select revealed that this was extended past WrestleMania 40 due to added injury time. There have not been any official revelations from WWE or McIntyre regarding a new deal, so the possibility of him leaving would always be there till then.

On the latest episode of Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan, along with Raj Giri and Glenn Rubenstein, talked about how Drew could already have signed a deal or agreement with WWE, seeing as he'll face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40, and had a feud with CM Punk somewhere along the road. Morgan agreed with all of this and believed that there was no chance he was leaving for AEW.

"He's (McIntyre) in," Morgan said. [38:14]

Drew McIntyre mocks Cody Rhodes after Elimination Chamber

After an assist from Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre took advantage of the situation to become the No.1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Being the hater that he has been of late, Drew McIntyre posted a video on Twitter of him being surrounder by a massive pyro display after he won the Elimination Chamber match. He said he got this much pyro after he beat Cody Rhodes last week on WWE RAW.

"When you beat Cody, you also get a portion of his pyro budget," McIntyre tweeted.

Both Rhodes and McIntyre will enter The Grandest Stage of Them All as the men who could bring down the two world champions, something that has not been done for some time. They both have shown legitimate cases of being champions, so title changes are on the table.

