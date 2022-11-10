"Dude hated HHH [Triple H] so much that he ran to another company" - Twitter roasts former WWE Champion for his stance on the 'Brawl Out' incident in AEW

The controversial events surrounding CM Punk's outburst at the AEW All Out media scrum are starting to clear up. However, a recent statement by Chris Jericho has caused him to come under fire on social media.

It was previously reported that Jericho was at loggerheads with the Second City Saint after the events backstage. The Ocho reportedly even walked up to Punk and called him a "cancer" to the locker room, to which the latter responded angrily.

In a recent interview, Jericho officially revealed his stance on the issue. He seemingly expressed his disdain for Punk, hinting at the star's potential removal from the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

However, Jericho's words have seemingly not gone down well with the pro wrestling fanbase. While some fans sided with The Ocho, many took the opportunity to call out the ROH World Champion for his past.

Only time will tell if Jericho will respond to these comments in the coming weeks.

The former AEW World Champion recently shared a picture of himself on his 52nd birthday

Despite getting on in years, Chris Jericho has maintained his relevance by constantly switching up his gimmick to fit the times.

While fans have previously pointed out his poor physique, Jericho has taken steps to go through an incredible transformation over the last year. The pro wrestling community was taken aback at the rather sudden transformation, and the Wizard even had to shut down absurd rumors of abdomen implants.

On the occasion of his 52nd birthday, the former AEW World Champion showcased his physique in a Twitter post.

The AEW star is the reigning ROH World Champion and leads his stable known as the Jericho Appreciation Society. He is currently on a path of domination and recently issued an open challenge for his title. It remains to be seen if anyone will be able to usurp his throne in the coming weeks.

Do you agree with Jericho's words about CM Punk? Sound off in the comments below!

