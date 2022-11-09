Photo: AEW star Chris Jericho shows off incredible physique on his 52nd birthday

Chris Jericho suffered an abrupt health scare last year that quickly prompted the 52-year-old to get his physique back in shape. In celebration of his birthday today, the ROH World Champion took to social media to show off his not-so-dad bod.

During his trip to London alongside his band Fozzy, Jericho suffered from a pulmonary embolism. Alongside this, the star also had a number of blood clots elsewhere. Following the grim news, Chris Jericho quickly shed around 30 pounds and is now in better shape.

Fans often compare the legend to his younger self, but even at 52, Chris Jericho doesn't seem to be slowing down. The World Champion shared a bathroom selfie and simply captioned the post with his age.

Check it out below:

Jericho recently defeated Colt Cabana in a bout that set the internet wrestling community alight.

While he seems to be undergoing yet another career revitalization, The Ocho's influence apparently goes further. Vince Russo recently claimed that one of WWE's biggest stars, Seth Rollins, is simply a rip-off of the former Y2J.

Have you missed out on AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

Which former ROH Champion could Chris Jericho possibly face next?

Jericho's conquest to take out every single ROH Champion has certainly sparked up a lot of conversation surrounding not only the promotion but the championship itself.

With a plethora of stars on the AEW roster who are former ROH stars themselves, there seems to be no end to his options.

The Ocho is currently set to defend the ROH World Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match at AEW Full-Gear against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara.

WrestleFeed @WrestleFeedApp Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli & Sammy Guevara at the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view. Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli & Sammy Guevara at the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view. https://t.co/HNeB93gyQC

Both members of the Blackpool Combat Club are former ROH World Champions, meaning they fit the bill. However, Guevara's inclusion has been questioned by a few fans who believe that The Spanish God will allow Chris Jericho to pick up the win.

However, could Jericho end up being betrayed by Sammy Guevara despite their long AEW history? Dutch Mantell believes that The Spanish God might have shown a hint of a betrayal, but fans will simply have to catch AEW Full-Gear on the 19th of November to find out.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes