Dustin Rhodes accepts big challenge from AEW star - "My door is always open"

WWE legend Dustin Rhodes is continuing his career renaissance in AEW, but not everyone is happy about his success. Following his capture of both the ROH World Tag Team and Six-Man Championships, The Natural has been called out by The Undisputed Kingdom's Matt Taven.

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett have fallen to Dustin Rhodes several times in the last month. They first lost their claim for the vacant ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship to Rhodes and The Von Erichs before also losing their ROH tag titles to the legend and Sammy Guevara.

The duo once again came up short against The Natural at All In 2024, and they're now claiming that his victories are part of a larger conspiracy against them. Matt Taven accused Dustin Rhodes of winning due to the conspiracy and even called him a "Melvin."

The former WWE Superstar responded on X, brushing off the insult and inviting the Undisputed Kingdom member to a rematch:

"My door is always open! #Melvin," wrote Rhodes.

Dustin Rhodes shares a heartfelt message following his victory at AEW All In 2024

Dustin Rhodes headed to London this past Sunday to compete on the Zero Hour pre-show for All In 2024 at Wembley Stadium. The Natural stood alongside Sammy Guevara, Katsuyori Shibata, and The Von Erichs against Cage of Agony and The Undisputed Kingdom.

It was a big moment for Rhodes, who is enjoying his time in AEW after nearly retiring five years ago. The 55-year-old took to X after the show to share an emotional message with fans:

"Gonna be real for a moment. If You asked me when I left the fed if I was done. I would have told you yes. AEW called and passion was renewed. I have had five wonderful passionate yrs in @AEW I am grateful that I can still perform at a very high level, and that impresses me personally. I watched Sting my whole life and he paved the way for all of us. To watch him for so long, still able, is inspirational. Whether you love me or hate me, I believe in all my yrs that I am doing my best work."

Dustin Rhodes is now a double champion in ROH while still carrying out his coaching duties behind the scenes in AEW. Next year's All In will be hosted in The Natural's home state of Texas. Whether he decides to hang up his boots at that event remains to be seen.

