  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Dustin Rhodes
  • Dustin Rhodes calls 31-year-old the "future" of wrestling; sends bold message ahead of first title defense

Dustin Rhodes calls 31-year-old the "future" of wrestling; sends bold message ahead of first title defense

By Jacob Terrell
Published Jul 26, 2025 20:57 GMT
Dustin Rhodes is the TNT Champion [Image credit: AEW
Dustin Rhodes is the TNT Champion [Image credit: AEW's official website]

Dustin Rhodes may be in the twilight of his career, but he's currently enjoying a surge in popularity and success. The 56-year-old is set to defend his TNT Championship for the first time tonight on AEW Collision, and he gave a shout-out to his opponent, Lee Moriarty.

Ad

The Natural won the TNT Title at AEW All In Texas on July 12, adding it to his ROH World Tag Team and World Trios Championships. The belt means a lot to Dustin, whose younger brother, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, was the first to ever hold it. He's determined to make his reign memorable, and that starts against Lee Moriarty.

Dustin Rhodes took to X/Twitter today to praise the 31-year-old, calling Moriarty "the future of our sport." He also promised to show fans a good time in Chicago, which he referred to as the greatest wrestling city in the nation:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Saturday night feels like a fight. Lee is very talented young man in that ring. He def is the future of our sport. Nothing but respect. Everyone tune in for my 1st @aew TNT TITLE defense. Should be a good one. They don't call me "The Natural" for nothing! @tntdrama @AEW @ringofhonor I WILL SHOW YOU THE DEFINITION OF #KeepSteppin CHICAGO! Greatest wrestling city in the Nation. 🤘🏼 #AEWCollision."
Ad

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Ad

Dustin Rhodes made a vicious enemy after AEW All In Texas

While many in AEW seemed happy that Dustin Rhodes was able to win his first singles title in the company, Kyle Fletcher was furious. The Protostar was focused on the newly vacated TNT Championship at All In Texas, but The Natural rolled up Daniel Garcia for the win and, according to Fletcher, ruined his moment.

Ad

Fletcher was ready to take it out on Dustin during their confrontation last week on Collision, but Don Callis stopped him. The wily manager then offered Rhodes a place in the Don Callis Family as a consolation prize if he lost his title to Kyle Fletcher.

Dustin Rhodes was defiant, throwing a middle finger to Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis on their way out. It's clear that Fletcher is still determined to win the TNT title, and if Callis isn't holding him back, Rhodes may have the fight of his life on his hands.

About the author
Jacob Terrell

Jacob Terrell

Twitter icon

Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.

Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.

His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.

Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.

Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications