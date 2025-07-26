Dustin Rhodes calls 31-year-old the "future" of wrestling; sends bold message ahead of first title defense

Dustin Rhodes may be in the twilight of his career, but he's currently enjoying a surge in popularity and success. The 56-year-old is set to defend his TNT Championship for the first time tonight on AEW Collision, and he gave a shout-out to his opponent, Lee Moriarty.The Natural won the TNT Title at AEW All In Texas on July 12, adding it to his ROH World Tag Team and World Trios Championships. The belt means a lot to Dustin, whose younger brother, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, was the first to ever hold it. He's determined to make his reign memorable, and that starts against Lee Moriarty.Dustin Rhodes took to X/Twitter today to praise the 31-year-old, calling Moriarty &quot;the future of our sport.&quot; He also promised to show fans a good time in Chicago, which he referred to as the greatest wrestling city in the nation:&quot;Saturday night feels like a fight. Lee is very talented young man in that ring. He def is the future of our sport. Nothing but respect. Everyone tune in for my 1st @aew TNT TITLE defense. Should be a good one. They don't call me &quot;The Natural&quot; for nothing! @tntdrama @AEW @ringofhonor I WILL SHOW YOU THE DEFINITION OF #KeepSteppin CHICAGO! Greatest wrestling city in the Nation. 🤘🏼 #AEWCollision.&quot;Dustin Rhodes made a vicious enemy after AEW All In TexasWhile many in AEW seemed happy that Dustin Rhodes was able to win his first singles title in the company, Kyle Fletcher was furious. The Protostar was focused on the newly vacated TNT Championship at All In Texas, but The Natural rolled up Daniel Garcia for the win and, according to Fletcher, ruined his moment.Fletcher was ready to take it out on Dustin during their confrontation last week on Collision, but Don Callis stopped him. The wily manager then offered Rhodes a place in the Don Callis Family as a consolation prize if he lost his title to Kyle Fletcher.Dustin Rhodes was defiant, throwing a middle finger to Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis on their way out. It's clear that Fletcher is still determined to win the TNT title, and if Callis isn't holding him back, Rhodes may have the fight of his life on his hands.