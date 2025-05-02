Dustin Rhodes has heartfelt exchange with released WWE star who may be AEW-bound: "Never forget"

AEW star Dustin Rhodes predominantly performs in the Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor promotion. The star is a beloved figure in the wrestling industry. He recently had a heartfelt exchange with a former WWE star.

Dustin Rhodes is the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champion (with Sammy Guevara) and also holds the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship (with Marshall and Ross Von Erich). Before joining AEW, Rhodes was known as Goldust in WWE and spent 18 years in the company in multiple stints. Interestingly, during the ROH World Tag Team Champions' later days in WWE, he was in a short-lived alliance with rumored AEW signing, Cedric Alexander, who is rumored to be joining AEW soon. While nothing has been confirmed about him joining AEW, he was recently seen training with a star in the company - Bishop Kaun.

A few hours ago, he said that the first name that came to his mind when he saw the now-defunct WWE Cruiserweight Championship/NXT Cruiserweight Championship was Cedric Alexander. This led to a heartfelt exchange between the two wrestlers, where they recalled the time when they were tag team partners.

Alexander replied that he would "never forget" their tag team. Rhodes replied to this with a heart and hand gesture emoji.

AEW-bound Cedric Alexander on getting released by WWE

Cedric Alexander spent almost a decade in the Stamford-based company. He was released earlier this year, and there are strong speculations that AEW will sign him.

Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed the former Cruiserweight Champion. In this conversation, he opened up about getting released by WWE. He revealed that he received the news when he was working out.

"Everything’s fine. You know, once I got that news, I wasn’t even mad. I kind of felt like a pressure was lifted off my shoulders. Oh wow, I’m free to do other things, cool, all right, let’s see what happens. I was expecting to be angry and frantic. Actually, funny enough they called Friday night. I was in the middle of a leg workout," said Cedric Alexander. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Cedric Alexander was a member of The Hurt Business when he was signed to World Wrestling Entertainment.

