The Hurt Syndicate will add another member soon; but it is NOT AEW star MJF

The Hurt Syndicate is one of the most dominant factions in all of wrestling right now. This three-man group currently consists of manager MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin. Lashley and Benjamin are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Although The Hurt Syndicate is picky in recruiting new members, it is actively looking to bolster its ranks. For the past few weeks, MJF has been trying to join the group. However, there is a strong possibility that instead of The Salt of the Earth, the trio will recruit former WWE star Cedric Alexander.

Why The Hurt Syndicate will prefer adding Cedric Alexander instead of MJF

Before joining AEW, MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin were signed to WWE. They were all members of The Hurt Business. Interestingly, when this faction was under WWE's banner, Cedric Alexander was its fourth member.

MVP, The All Mighty, and The Standard of Excellence know the WWE Cruiserweight Champion well. They have a good on-screen and off-screen relationship with the 35-year-old and are quite aware of his talent and capabilities.

Since various reports suggest that Alexander only has nine days left on his 90-day non-compete clause, there is a very strong possibility that Tony Khan will sign him, and he will join the faction soon.

How Tony Khan should book Cedric Alexander's debut

Tony Khan might not need to make elaborate efforts to make Cedric Alexander's debut memorable. On a future Dynamite episode, it could be shown that all three members of The Hurt Syndicate have accepted MJF as one of their own. However, the trio could then turn on the former World Champion and reveal they were only toying with The Wolf of Wrestling all this time.

In the very same segment, Cedric's music could play, and he could walk down the ramp, enter the squared circle, and join MVP, Lashley, and Benjamin's assault on MJF. The four men could then stand tall in the ring, making the former WWE star's debut memorable and The Hurt Syndicate much stronger.

Bobby Lashley on the possibility of Cedric Alexander joining the group

Lashley, MVP, and Benjamin were recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet. Interestingly, they were asked if they were considering adding the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion to their faction. While they didn't reveal too much, The All Mighty said that they loved Cedric and would see what the future holds for them.

“We love Ced, he’s like our little brother, so we will see what happens,” said Lashley. [H/T: Fightful]

Cedric Alexander was signed to WWE from 2015 until his release earlier this year. He will be a great addition to AEW if Tony Khan signs him.

