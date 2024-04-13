Dustin Rhodes responds to Cody Rhodes' post with a two-word message

Dustin Rhodes has responded to Cody Rhodes' social media post with a two-word message.

Despite being active for over three decades, the Natural has not lost a step in the squared circle. Rhodes has accomplished much in his career, except winning a world championship in a major promotion.

The Texas native tried to rectify that when he went toe-to-toe with Samoa Joe in an AEW World Title Eliminator Match on the April 10, 2024 edition of Dynamite. The bout was a hard-hitting contest, and Rhodes took The Samoan Submission Machine to the limit only to fall short after Joe struck him with the championship belt.

The day after, Dynamite happened to be the former Goldust's birthday. Dustin received a heartfelt message on the occasion from his brother, newly crowned Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes. Taking to X/Twitter, the 55-year-old veteran replied to Cody with a two-word response.

"Thanks Champ," tweeted Dustin.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The Undertaker called Dustin Rhodes a future WWE Hall of Famer

Although signed with AEW in 2019, Dustin Rhodes is perhaps best known for his time in WWE. Over various stints, The Bizarre One was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly two decades. One of his old rivals from the company, The Undertaker, recently shared the view that Rhodes deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

While speaking on Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Undertaker claimed that the former Intercontinental Champion will be inducted into WWE's prestigious Hall of Fame at some point in the future.

"Absolutely. Oh yeah, 100 percent. This is a semantics thing at this point. I would imagine at some point down the road (...) I think his resume is Hall of Fame worthy. Obviously we know the one stickler [AEW] right now. I think at some point that goes away, and then I couldn't see too much time probably going by that he wouldn't be inducted."

Dustin Rhodes has indicated that he is not planning to leave AEW anytime soon. It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Artist Formerly Known As Goldust in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Has Dustin Rhodes been utilized well by AEW? Share your thoughts below!

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Should Goldust return to WWE for one last run? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion