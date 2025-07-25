Dustin Rhodes sends cryptic message in the aftermath of Hulk Hogan's passing

Dustin Rhodes has shared an interesting message following on the heels of the passing of Hulk Hogan. News of the Hall of Famer's death broke quite recently, shocking the wrestling world.&quot;The Immortal&quot; Hulk Hogan is without a doubt one of the most well-known performers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Despite his recent and past controversies, the legend is revered throughout the industry, and was even featured on WWE RAW's Netflix premier earlier this year in what was his last on-screen appearance on a wrestling program.It was reported this Thursday that Hogan had passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in Clearwater, Florida. The news has elicited reactions from fans and wrestlers alike, including AEW's Dustin Rhodes. Taking to X/Twitter, The Natural wrote an intriguing post which seemingly may have hinted at his past issues with The Hulkster, which Dustin seems eager to make peace with. He also asked his followers to be respectful in their responses, and ended his post by paying tribute to Hogan.&quot;Know I am late to the game about this, I pray to God to remove my hate all these yrs, and honestly, I shouldn't harbor any for anyone. I like all of you, am a work in progress. Please do not read in to this and keep your messages respectful. #KeepSteppinInHeaven #Hulkster RIP!&quot; - wrote Dustin.Check out Dustin Rhodes' post below:Rhodes had notably claimed back in 2023 that Hogan had turned down a WrestleMania match with him for the ninth edition of The Show of Shows.Other AEW veterans who addressed Hulk Hogan's passingDustin Rhodes is not the only prominent AEW veteran to have shared their reaction to Hulk Hogan's passing. Inaugural AEW World Champion and WWE legend Chris Jericho recently took to Instagram to share photographs from his past matches against the former NWO leader, reminiscing on meeting him at WCW and later working with him again in WWE.&quot;When I started in WCW, I had the pleasure of meeting one of my childhood heroes, then years later in @wwe, I had a blast with him entertaining millions…the same way he had entertained me for many years. Thank you for everything Hulkster…you paved the way for all of us. Please Say your prayers and eat your vitamins evertybody….you just never know.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHogan's iconic WCW rival Sting also penned a heartfelt message for his departed peer a while earlier.