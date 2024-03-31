Dustin Rhodes sends heartfelt message to former rival

Dustin Rhodes was in action last night on AEW Rampage against a longtime rival. Despite the animosity the two have shown toward each other in the ring, there is love and respect between them behind the scenes. Rhodes took to X today to send a message of love for AEW's The Butcher.

Dustin Rhodes and The Butcher have shared the ring on many occasions, dating back to 2020 when Dustin's brother Cody Rhodes was feuding with MJF and his hired mercenaries.

The latest match between The Natural and The Butcher kicked off last night's AEW Rampage. The two went for over 10 minutes, with Dustin picking up the win. Afterward, the former Hardy Family Office member wrote a respectful tweet in which he pledged his services to Rhodes should the legend ever need him.

Dustin Rhodes responded today with a simple message expressing his love for The Butcher:

"Love you dude," wrote Dustin.

Dustin has been an integral part of All Elite Wrestling since early in its history, both in the ring and behind the scenes, where he serves as a coach. However, his contract with the company is reportedly expiring this fall.

Dustin Rhodes teases potential WrestleMania involvement amid WWE return rumors

Dustin Rhodes has been quite happy with his position in AEW, but many fans have been urging him to get involved in Cody Rhodes' struggle against The Bloodline in WWE.

AEW stars have made appearances on WWE programming while still under contract, but it's a rare thing, and it hasn't involved any of them actually stepping into the ring or being involved in a storyline.

With The Natural's All Elite contract extending for several months beyond WrestleMania XL, it seems unlikely that he'll be able to help his brother out against the superior numbers of The Bloodline. However, Dustin hasn't let that stop him from teasing his involvement.

He recently took to X to let fans know that he's invested in what's going on with his brother, and he's ready to be part of the story.

"IM here for it more than you know. 😉," Dustin wrote.

Check out his tweet here.

Tony Khan has made compromises to allow his company's talent to appear for WWE before and even let William Regal out of his contract a year early so that the legend could return to Triple H's side. With WrestleMania XL just a week away, it remains to be seen whether Dustin Rhodes gets involved or not.

