Dustin Rhodes sends a message to former WWE star after Cody Rhodes finally finishes his story

Veteran wrestler Dustin Rhodes (Goldust) sent a four-word message to AEW World Champion Samoa Joe ahead of his epic clash with The Samoan Submission Machine on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

The former WWE Superstar issued a challenge in a passionate promo he cut during a recent episode of Collision. The upcoming encounter will be an AEW World Championship Elimination Match. If Dustin beats Samoa Joe this Wednesday, he will earn the right to challenge the world champion for the title.

In his promo, Dustin recalled an emotional story of his father, Dusty Rhodes, winning the world heavyweight title for the first time and how he had never won a world title in his decades-long career. A day after Cody Rhodes finished his story on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Dustin took to his X account to fire a warning at Samoa Joe.

"See you Wednesday, Joe! On any given day, anything can happen!" wrote Dustin Rhodes.

Reacting to Dustins' post, wrestling fans urged the veteran wrestler to emulate The American Nightmare and finish his story.

Dustin Rhodes sent a message to his brother, Cody Rhodes after his WrestleMania 40 win

Cody Rhodes finally finished his story at WrestleMania 40 by capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns in a main-event match for the ages.

Apart from wrestling veterans and fans, Dustin Rhodes also sent the following message to his brother following the latter's career-defining win at The Showcase of the Immortals.

"I love you, brother! Now YOUR story begins!! Congrats Champ!!" he wrote.

Cody Rhodes battled staggering odds against him to finally complete his story for his late great-father at the biggest wrestling show of the year. Despite repeated setbacks and reversals, The American Nightmare took everything in his stride to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the face of the new era.

Will Dustin be able to emulate his brother's heroics and script an upset for the ages against Samoa Joe this Wednesday? Only time will tell!

