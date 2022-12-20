Edge's real-life ally 'did not move the needle,' says WWE veteran

WWE legend Edge actively competed in the tag team division during the early years with the Connecticut-based company. Recently, former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff talked about how IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA) permitted Ric Flair to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a barter for Christian attending Slammiversary 2012.

Edge and Christian initially teamed up with Gangrel to form a mysterious, vampire-inspired faction called The Brood. The Canadian duo soon separated from their leader and worked prominently in the tag team division. One of their most notable rivals were The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy).

In 2005, Christian left for IMPACT Wrestling and returned to his former company a couple of years later. Edge and the AEW star have a total of 7-tag team championship reigns.

On the latest edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff cited how he was put off that the two stars' appearances turned out to be transactional in nature:

"I love the idea that TNA allowed Ric (Flair) to be a part of WWE, that was a classy move on TNA's part. In fact, they negotiated for an appearance for a WWE person I thought diminished the class. Now, it's transactional. What started out as a classic move turned into a transactional move." (00:35 - 1:20)

He added that while Christian was a popular WWE name, he did not 'move the needle' and neither party involved was hurt:

"Another WWE name that didn't move the needle in TNA. Great talent, no question about it absolutely. Didn't matter, didn't move the needle. Because there was no strategy but I thought the move was a great move, in the beginning. I was a little disappointed that they diminished it by doing a quid pro quo, I just didn't like that part. But you know, it was good for Ric. It didn't hurt Christian." (1:21 - 1:50)

Check out the entire interaction below:

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Up To $1,250 Back On Your First Bet + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® at Caesars!

Edge shared a heartfelt message to multiple WWE Superstars including Christian

Edge surprised the wrestling world with his in-ring return at Royal Rumble 2020. He suffered a necky injury due to which he had to officially retire in 2011.

Over the years, many superstars have undergone miraculous injuries to return to the squared circle. A fan recently showcased how impressed they were with Saraya (fka Paige), Bryan Danielson and The Rated-R Superstar's ability to get back into the squared circle. To which the former multi-time champion cited that Christian be added to the list given his injury history too.

With the Royal Rumble season around the corner, it remains to be seen which superstars could potentially be making a comeback to his former employees.

Would you like to see Christian return to WWE and team up with Edge again? Sound off in the comments below!

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda and credit the 83 Weeks Podcast!

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes