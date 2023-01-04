Eric Bischoff believes that Chris Jericho has trounced 12-time WWE Champion's career

Chris Jericho has achieved numerous milestones across his 30-year career, both inside and outside of pro wrestling. Due to this, Eric Bischoff recently compared his career to Hulk Hogan and came to the conclusion that Jericho has surpassed the Hulkster in one crucial category.

While many fans know the inaugural AEW World Champion for his long and illustrious career in wrestling, Chris Jericho has also found success in music with his band, Fozzy, and even a few supporting roles in movies. While Hulk Hogan went on to become a major pop icon in Hollywood, Bischoff still briefly compared the two wrestling veterans.

Speaking on the most recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff began by pointing out that the two stars are from two different eras and listed Hogan's greatest achievement alongside Vince McMahon.

"Hulk Hogan was one of the first major wrestling talents that crossed over in such a monster way," Bischoff said. "Sports Illustrated, Johnny Carson, Hulk Hogan was everywhere and arguably Hogan and Vince McMahon changed the wrestling industry.'"

Despite this, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that Hulkster only managed to reinvent himself twice, while Jericho has done it multiple times.

"Red and Yellow Hulk Hogan and then he turned into nWo Hulk Hogan and then he turned back. Chris Jericho has reinvented himself four times in the last two years, so I don't think you can really compare them." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Jericho has also notably received quite a lot of praise online after it was revealed that he purposely misspelt his name in order to donate twice to NFL star Damar Hamlin's charities.

Matt Hardy also once compared Chris Jericho's impact on AEW to Hulk Hogan's on WCW

While the two stars have had widely different careers, Matt Hardy still finds some similarities between the two. Hogan was arguably one of the stars that propelled WCW ahead and made it a competitor for WWF back in the day, and Hardy believes that Jericho did the same for AEW.

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran shared some high praise for his AEW colleague, Chris Jericho.

"Chris Jericho is the same as Hulk Hogan was whenever WCW got hot. I mean, he was the guy the people know, probably the biggest household name they could get their hands on and just super beneficial. The fact he's been able to keep himself in that top position for so long is a credit to how talented he is," Hardy said. (H/T: WrestlingNews.Co)

Chris Jericho is currently embroiled in a feud against Ricky Starks, and the two are set to clash in this upcoming AEW Dynamite episode.

Will the veteran prove why he's the Hulk Hogan of AEW, or will Starks best him instead?

