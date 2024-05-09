Eric Bischoff responds to allegations of being paid by WWE to bury AEW made by 39-year-old star

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has finally responded to AEW star Dax Harwood's comments against him on X (formerly Twitter).

Eric Bischoff does not shy away from bashing the AEW product and the CEO Tony Khan. He recently had a back-and-forth with Tony Khan on X, which created a lot of buzz on social media. FTR's Dax Harwood decided to side with his AEW Boss and fired back at Bischoff for his constant criticism. Harwood made a bold claim that Eric Bischoff was on a payroll to talk negatively about All Elite Wrestling and labeled him as a stalker.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff addressed Dax Harwood and revealed that he is not signed to any contract with the WWE. The veteran also added that his jabs towards AEW are his honest opinions.

"For Uncle Dax to suggest that somebody's paying me to do it reflects the depth of his stupidity. That was stupid and clearly not true. I have no deal with WWE. I don't have a Legends contract with WWE. I get a phone call once in a while to sign some sh*t that I'm happy to do because the money's really good. But beyond that, I don't really talk to anybody at WWE. I talk to Bruce [Prichard] maybe once or every three or four months... That's it as far as my relationship with WWE."

The former RAW GM continued:

"So, Dax you showed your a** and you do that on a pretty regular basis on social media. You might not wanna consider doing it because it's not getting your character over. It's kind of exposing you and all you have to do is look at a lot of responses you're getting to figure that out. But no, I'm not being paid anything by anybody. There are no third parties involved. It's my honest opinion, Dax." [From 05:17 to 06:30]

Eric Bischoff believes AEW star Dax Harwood is Mid

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was called a stalker by Dax Harwood on X after the former RAW General Manager took some shots toward the Jacksonville-based promotion. Bischoff was quick to respond to the FTR member's comments, where he claimed that Hardwood's next job would be as a Walmart greeter.

"Don't be so hard on him. He's as mid as mid can get. He knows it. He's flailing away trying to prove his 'loyalty' so he can hold on to that bag as long as possible. He knows that being a Walmart greeter is his next stop," wrote Bischoff.

Dax Harwood is one of the most respected stars in All Elite Wrestling. He also reportedly helps out Tony Khan on the creative side of things. Harwood is also a former AEW World Tag Team Champion along with his FTR teammate Cash Wheeler.