Eric Bischoff shares how Taz would react to HOOK possibly leaving AEW for WWE

Taz and Eric Bischoff have had an incredible career in wrestling, and Taz's son, HOOK, is currently signed with AEW.

HOOK is the FTW Champion, and incidentally, he was Jack Perry's opponent in the fateful match at All In 2023, the aftermath of the bout was a real-life scuffle between CM Punk and Perry which resulted in the suspension of both.

Rumors suggest WWE is interested in signing HOOK, and he could be approached to sign with either WWE or NXT. On the recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff was asked whether Taz would have a problem if HOOK jumped ship to the Stamford-based company. Bischoff was frank in his opinion.

"I know Taz well enough, to comfortably be able to say f**k no, it wouldn't create a problem. Will it create a problem for Tony? I don't know. Will Tony have an issue with it? Your guess is as good as mine. Taz won't. I don't know HOOK. Don't know him as a person. So, I can't, honestly, have an opinion. I wouldn't think so. Fortunately, HOOK's got a father who understands the business, has been through it, in every way, shape, or form, understands business, and knows how to make the right decisions."

He continued.

"So, I suspect HOOK, by virtue of proximity, has some of those same feelings. And I, for one, hope, because I am friends with Taz, I like Taz., that HOOK gets the f**k out of there as fast as he can. If he has an opportunity in NXT or WWE in any way, shape or form, take that." [From 01:49:54 to 01:51:01]

Earlier, there were reports that HOOK's contract with the Jacksonville-based company is up for renewal, and the young wrestler is looking to explore other options.

Eric Bischoff has a real-life feud with Tony Khan

Tony Khan is not the favorite of the veterans of the business, and Eric Bischoff seems to have a personal issue with him. It all started when Bischoff announced the wrap-up of his podcast, Strictly Business. For some reason, Khan posted a disparaging comment about the announcement, which set the ball rolling.

"Sunsetting this fraud of a business podcast before the next AEW media deal is a wise choice. #AEWDYNAMITE," Tony Khan tweeted.

Eric Bischoff has always been critical of the kind and quality of matches AEW has been putting up. What happens next in this saga of Bischoff's relationship with Khan remains to be seen.

