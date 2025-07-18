"Everybody got up and everybody left" - Top star reveals AEW's locker room refused to take advice from Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and other top AEW names had offered their help to the company's talent regarding their careers years earlier, which not many wrestlers had supposedly taken advantage of. One star who did, however, was Marina Shafir, who returned to the company's television last year to kick off the Death Riders saga.

This past Saturday at All In : Texas, Jon Moxley was choked and submitted by Adam Page in the conclusion of a brutal and bloody Texas Death Match, resulting in The Cowboy finally reclaiming the AEW World Championship and setting it free from inside The One True King's briefcase. The briefcase in question had been under the protection of Marina Shafir since after Mox had unseated Bryan Danielson for it at WrestleDream 2024.

The Problem recently appeared on former All Elite star Saraya's Rulebreakers podcast, where she recalled a talent meeting from around the time of The Anti-Diva's debut in 2022, during which Moxley, Danielson, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and other high-profile names had offered their aid to wrestlers who were interested in booking indie shows and staying active outside of the promotion's weekly programming. Marina noted that most of the talent did not take up on the offer, stating:

“They said, ‘If anybody wants help, ask one of us. We’d be more than happy to help.’ And I’m talking about The Young Bucks, Jericho, Mox, Bryan, Kenny — I think maybe one or two more. Once the meeting was over, everybody got up and everybody left. And they just all stood up there with their d**** in their hands. They were just like, ‘Oh, okay… whatever.'””

Shafir then discussed how she stayed back to speak to Jon Moxley and approached him for help.

“I just went right up to Mox and I go, ‘I need help. I know I have something that’s different, but I know the nature of this beast will dilute it. And it’ll just be here one day, gone the other. If we can do something with it — cool. I’m willing and ready to learn. I know I need the reps. I know it’s not tailored. I just need help.'” [H/T - Ringside News]

The SuperNOVA From Moldova would join The Purveyor of Violence on AEW television last year as one of the first official members of The Death Riders.

The Death Riders were also defeated at AEW Dynamite

On the heels of Jon Moxley losing his World Championship to Adam Page at All In : Texas, The Death Riders suffered yet another blow this week on AEW Dynamite as Mox, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta were defeated in trios action by The Hangman, Mark Briscoe and Powerhouse Hobbs. This also follows on The Opps retaining their World Trios Titles against the heel stable and its mercenary Gabe Kidd at the PPV last weekend.

It remains to be seen what lies next for the villainous faction, especially with Darby Allin having his crosshairs seemingly fixed on the group.

