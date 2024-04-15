Ex-AEW star returning to WWE after 4-year absence to join forces with Uncle Howdy shouldn’t happen, veteran explains why

A wrestling veteran believes a former AEW star shouldn't join Uncle Howdy in WWE. The star being discussed is Matt Hardy.

Matt has been known for his tag team with Jeff Hardy. He is also popular for his 'broken' gimmick. He joined AEW in 2020 and was one of the huge signees during the pandemic era. In WWE, he had a brief run along with Bray Wyatt, where the duo later turned on each other, before leaving the company in 2020.

After working in the Jacksonville-based promotion for four years, Matt has reportedly not signed a new AEW deal and is currently a free agent.

Also, WWE has seemingly been teasing Uncle Howdy's return to the company. Bo Dallas potentially plays this character. However, he hasn't been seen for a long time, as the characted was almost exclusively associated with Bray Wyatt. Some fans have been teasing an alliance of Howdy and Hardy, as The Sensei of Mattitude can play a mysterious character under his 'broken' gimmick.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan reveals he doesn't want to see the duo align for now.

"I'm a big Bo Dallas fan. I want to see him just due and get a real legit chance with this company, not some joke character. So, if it is this way, hopefully, it is Uncle Howdy, hopefully, it is something cool like that. But, if he is asking to Matt Hardy to join that, no, no, broken, I mean Matt, if he's doing that broken character, I can go into that universe with him, 'cause he has worked hard on it as far as getting us to really suspend our disbelief and going along with all the craziness but I will argue this, people keep forgetting this, him doing that broken character, in my personal humble opinion, would eventually led to these theatrical matches we would see during Covid for WWE," said Matt Morgan. (20:35 - 21:24)

Matt Hardy teases joining forces with Uncle Howdy in WWE

After the Stamford-based promotion briefly teased Uncle Howdy's return, some fans suggested that the former United States Champion should align with him. He then teased the same by sending a GIF of his broken character.

It remains to be seen where Matt Hardy could go next after his release from AEW.

