WWE legend teases coming back after 4-year absence to form alliance with Uncle Howdy

Uncle Howdy may soon get an ally, as WWE legend Matt Hardy has teased combining forces with him.

Hardy became a free agent on April 8. The former champion's AEW contract was set to expire last month, but the company seemingly extended it until the end of WrestleMania weekend. He was also offered a new deal by Tony Khan but chose to leave the promotion instead. Following his departure from All Elite Wrestling, many believe he might return to the global juggernaut.

WWE seemingly teased the return of Howdy on the RAW after WrestleMania XL. The company didn't hint at his arrival on TV but spectators caught the potential tease on their cameras. Following the show, a fan on Twitter/X expressed their desire to see the masked star team up with The Sensei of Mattitude in WWE. Hardy replied to the tweet with his own 'evil laugh' GIF.

Hardy's last WWE match took place on the January 20, 2020, edition of RAW. He lost to Erick Rowan on the show.

Matt Hardy wants Bo Dallas to make his WWE return as Uncle Howdy

WWE recently released the Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal documentary to pay tribute to the late Windham Rotunda (aka Bray Wyatt). The documentary's closing shot included a teaser, possibly hinting that Bo Dallas (Bray's brother) might return to WWE as Uncle Howdy soon.

Discussing the tease on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, The Angelic Diablo said he would love to see it happen.

"I would like to see that and I've heard that it is something very likely to happen. I think it's a cool way to honor him and it gives Taylor something to do too in remembrance of his brother. So, I do like that and I hope that they do it."

The last time fans saw Uncle Howdy on WWE TV was in March last year when Howdy and Bray Wyatt were tormenting Bobby Lashley. The storyline came to an abrupt halt as the duo was written off TV due to the latter being sick. Wyatt later died from a heart attack.

