Ex-WWE star makes an important request to AEW just days after his return

An AEW name made a request to the company to update its rankings upon a fan's complaint. The name being discussed is QT Marshall.

The 38-year-old star is a former WWE talent who previously performed in NXT, mostly used as an enhancement talent, from 2013 to 2017. He was a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion from its inception.

Marshall has been a prominent talent in All Elite Wrestling as a member of The Nightmare Family and the star of QTV. Also, he was Vice President of Show & Creative Coordination. Things were going smoothly until he left the promotion in December 2023. However, AEW rehired the 38-year-old in February as a trainer and backstage coordinator.

In January, Tony Khan announced that the company's ranking system was being bought back. The ranking usually helps in monitoring a star's momentum from week to week.

Recently, a Twitter user complained to QT Marshall about AEW not updating this week's rankings. After initially claiming that it wasn't part of his duties, Marshall urged the company to update the rankings.

".@AEW can you please share the rankings? AL is very upset that he needs to know what changed since the last time they were posted. Thank you in advance!" Marshall requested.

QT Marshall says he misses Cody Rhodes in AEW

QT Marshall often accompanied Cody Rhodes during the latter's stint in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Marshall was a part of The Nightmare Family before turning on Rhodes in 2021.

In a recent interview with Talk is Jericho, the former QTV leader revealed he still takes advice from The American Nightmare and misses him.

"It sucks not having him at work with us," Marshall continued. "Because, of course, he's one of my best friends — he's the closest thing to a brother besides my actual brother. But, at the end of the day, we still talk every day, and he still gives me great advice. And to see what he's been able to do is incredible."

It will be interesting to see if QT will be wrestling in the Jacksonville-based promotion in the future.

