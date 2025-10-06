  • home icon
Ex-WWE star Sareee pitches major match with record breaking champion

By Karan Raj
Published Oct 06, 2025 20:30 GMT
Sareee [Image taken from Sareee's Instagram]

A former WWE performer left fans abuzz online after seemingly pitching a major champion vs. champion match with a record-breaking star.

The star in question is Sareee (formerly Sarray), who spent three years from 2020 to 2023 in WWE, predominantly as part of NXT before returning to Japan. Last week, the Japanese star made her debut in AEW's sister promotion, ROH, and even managed to win her first match, a tag team bout where she teamed with Alex Windsor to take on Billie Starkz and Diamante. Following her debut performance, ROH Women's World Champion Athena, who has held the title for a record-breaking 1000+ days, took to X and shared an emoji-heavy reaction seemingly hinting at a contest between the two in the future.

Athena's post caught Sareee's attention, who responded by saying she has wanted a match with the Fallen Goddess since they first met. If the match is made official, it will be the reigning IWGP Women's Champion facing the reigning ROH Women's World Champion in a champion versus champion bout.

"I wanted a match since the first time I met you…🔥🌞 #Sareee," wrote the IWGP Women's Champion
Former WWE star Athena (fka Ember Moon) reacts to Andrade's AEW return

Much like Sareee, Athena (formerly known as Ember Moon) also worked for WWE, but the Fallen Goddess had a much more prominent run, which lasted about six years. During her time there, Athena won the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. Recently, the erstwhile Ember Moon responded to another former World Wrestling Entertainment star, Andrade, who shocked the world with his appearance on AEW Dynamite last week to attack Kenny Omega.

The Fallen Goddess reacted to the appearance on X. Check out her post here.

"Oh $h!t! #AEWDynamite," she wrote.

As of right now, Athena has taken some time away from AEW programming. It remains to be seen when she will return to the company.

Edited by Karan Raj
