Ex-WWE writer has a unique angle for CM Punk's return to ensure AEW breaks records (Exclusive)

An ex-WWE writer has weighed in with his thoughts on how CM Punk should make his return to AEW, with working the crowd being the key to drawing a record-setting TV number.

AEW President Tony Khan officially announced on the May 31st edition of Dynamite that CM Punk would be making his return to the company. He will do so at the United Center on June 17th, the night of the debut episode of Collision.

But what should AEW do to try and draw in as many people as possible? Speaking on the latest edition of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo thinks teasing the idea of showing the footage of the "Brawl Out" incident will be best for business:

"These are the things that I would be doing, and again, bro, this all in the guise of a work that you're presenting as a shoot. Bro, can you imagine if we get into this thing, and obviously, there is a different--there are two different sides of the story of what really went down. But then we explain, unfortunately, there's video cameras in the locker room. Bro, can you imagine if you tease, 'We're going to play the video of who stormed into who's dressing room?'" [9:02-9:38]

Northwest Cee @CeeHawk The live AEW crowd is unsure of how to feel about CM Punk. Some cheered, some booed, some indifferent, some exhausted.



Russo elaborated by saying that AEW shouldn't actually show the real footage but re-enact it, as fans wouldn't be able to tell the difference:

"Just re-enact the whole thing; nobody would even freakin' notice. That's going to get you a number! That's how you get a number; we are going to be clean, we're going to let our fans know what happened, you can decide, you can be the judge, we are going to play the footage. That's how you get a number, bro." [9:39-10:02]

You can watch the full clip from Writing with Russo right here:

CM Punk already has opponents lining up to face him

The news that CM Punk would return to AEW caught many people's attention. So much so that the "Straight Edge Superstar" already has several people who want to get their hands on him.

One possible opponent could be the current ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe, a man Punk not only has a long history with but a man Fightful Select reported as Punk's first feud upon his return.

NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion KENTA also threw his name in the hat of potential opponents. Formerly known as Hideo Itami, he angled for a match with CM Punk for many years because both men used the "GTS" as their finisher.

Punk's good friend Dax Harwood also took to Instagram following the announcement hyping up the June 17th event in Chicago, to which Punk responded by saying that he would fight him on the spot.

