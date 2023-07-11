Female AEW star asks Andrade to cover up his body after he shares an Instagram post

Andrade El Idolo's return to AEW has been highly celebrated, and his road to recovery has certainly not been easy. He recently took to Instagram to share photos of his physical transformation over the past eight months, but one female star would prefer that he was a bit more conservative with his post.

Prior to his return, Andrade spent the better part of the year on the sidelines due to injuries. At times, it seemed as though the former WWE United States Champion would not return to AEW, but these rumors were put to rest when he was announced to appear on the debut episode of Collision.

Since making his comeback, El Idolo has been embroiled in a storyline with The House of Black and has put on well-received matches against Buddy Matthews and Brody King.

Aside from the world of wrestling, La Sombra recently shared two photos on Instagram to show off his hard work and dedication to get back to peak health. The only issue is that he is topless in one of these photos, a fact fellow AEW star Thunder Rosa was quick to point out:

"Tápese compa [Cover yourself, dude]", Rosa commented on the post.

This comment was obviously made in good fun. More importantly, it is just great to see El Idolo back in action and at his very best.

Thunder Rosa also recently returned to AEW

Not long before the premiere of Collision, Thunder Rosa appeared in a backstage segment to seemingly tease the launch of the new Saturday show. Along with Andrade and several other AEW stars, she was revealed to be one of the headliners for Collision.

Despite this, she is yet to have made an in-ring return. However, this may just be a matter of time, as she recently revealed that her recovery has been progressing well.

This positive update is welcomed news to AEW fans who have sorely missed La Mera Mera's involvement in the women's division. Her exact return date has not been disclosed, but many will be crossing their fingers that it happens sooner rather than later.

