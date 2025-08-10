Female Star Spotted in a New Look; Drops AEW Return Tease

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 10, 2025 04:19 GMT
AEW Harley Cameron
AEW star teased a return during Collision (Image source: AEW on X and allelitewrestling.com)

A rising female AEW star revealed her new look during her absence and teased an anticipated return on Collision tonight. She has been sidelined for several months due to injury.

A vignette aired during the latest episode of Collision featuring AEW star Harley Cameron. The 31-year-old last wrestled in a no disqualification tag match on the May 28 edition of Dynamite, teaming with Anna Jay to take on Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in a losing effort. Cameron suffered a horrific injury on her face during the match.

In the vignette on Collision, Harley Cameron was seen rewatching the moment she got injured with a new look, having bandages on her face. All Elite Wrestling advertised the vignette, saying Harley's is ready to "feel the wrath," possibly teasing her return to the ring after more than two months of absence.

Before the vignette on the Saturday Night Show, Harley Cameron made her return at All In, where she helped her friend Anna Jay by taking care of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford during the women's Casino Gauntlet match. However, Harley has yet to make her in-ring return.

WWE Hall of Famer on the AEW star's injury

After AEW star Harley Cameron got injured during her No DQ match in May, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley) called out the mishaps and injury in the match, stating that the competitors tried too hard.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, he said:

“After it was all over, you know, it fell short. Harley got busted open. The finish was missed completely. I’d be like, 'Girls, E for effort. Great job. Putting so much thought into it. Cut it in half. Take 50% of all the stuff that you want to do and get rid of it, because it’s too f***ing much. Nobody is going to remember it,'” Bully Ray said.

Fans will have to wait and see when Harley Cameron will return to action.

bell-icon Manage notifications