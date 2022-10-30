The wrestling world recently reacted to boxing legend Mike Tyson being announced to return on next week's AEW Rampage.

Tyson first appeared in All Elite Wrestling at the 2020 Double or Nothing pay-per-view, handing Cody Rhodes the TNT Title after his victory over Lance Archer. His last appearance for the promotion was as an enforcer during Chris Jericho's match against Dax Harwood on the April 14, 2021 edition of Dynamite.

The boxing legend was also a part of D-Generation X for a brief period in the late 1990s in WWE. He was then inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.

AEW recently announced that The Baddest Man on the Planet will be making his return on next week's Rampage as a guest announcer.

The Twitterati erupted to the news, and below are some of the reactions to the same:

Dark Doku @dark_doku @WrestlePurists Finally Dx reunion we all been asking for on AEW @WrestlePurists Finally Dx reunion we all been asking for on AEW https://t.co/h4GEeLz4Ko

Marcos @cuzfuckitt @WrestlePurists Lmaoooo a 50 year old boxer is gonna bring in more viewers?? How bout some good storylines and matches on rampage @WrestlePurists Lmaoooo a 50 year old boxer is gonna bring in more viewers?? How bout some good storylines and matches on rampage

Benjamin @Benjamin_S_Jr



why bring him in on AEW Rampage than going to AEW Dynamite.



I thought AEW Dynamite is the Main Show of AEW?



Did i miss something?? @WrestlePurists SERIOUSLYwhy bring him in on AEW Rampage than going to AEW Dynamite.I thought AEW Dynamite is the Main Show of AEW?Did i miss something?? @WrestlePurists SERIOUSLYwhy bring him in on AEW Rampage than going to AEW Dynamite. I thought AEW Dynamite is the Main Show of AEW?Did i miss something??

Imam Mehedi @Mehedi_P2 @WrestlePurists I thought they don't like old legends and wants new talent's to shine. @WrestlePurists I thought they don't like old legends and wants new talent's to shine.

RJ @NerdieTurtle @WrestlePurists Tyson getting a free bag lol @WrestlePurists Tyson getting a free bag lol

You can check out the full results of Rampage HERE.

Sammy Guevara has previously opened up on Mike Tyson's nixed plans during his initial run with AEW

While speaking during his appearance on AEW Unrestricted in 2020, Guevara revealed that Tyson was supposed to knock him out during his first stint in All Elite Wrestling.

The Spanish God added that he was not scared and was looking forward to the segment.

"So, I think Chris [Jericho] has said this before, but the original plan was for Tyson to knock me out. Which I was all for. And I remember people were coming up to me like, 'Hey, just don't move. You'll be fine. And I wasn't scared at all. I was like, 'hey, even if he hits me and I wake up in a hospital. Like, it's going to be a hell of a moment,'" said Guevara.

All Wrestling Media @AWegrp



#AEW AEW confirmed last night that Mike Tyson would return to the promotion on next Friday’s episode of Rampage! AEW confirmed last night that Mike Tyson would return to the promotion on next Friday’s episode of Rampage!#AEW https://t.co/FpsaxHoLEj

While Mike Tyson is scheduled to appear on next week's Rampage as a guest announcer, it will be interesting to see if he confronts any AEW star on the show.

Do you think Sammy Guevara and Mike Tyson could come face-to-face on the upcoming edition of the Friday night show? Let us know in the comments section below.

