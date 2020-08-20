Sammy Guevara reveals original plans for Mike Tyson on AEW Dynamite

It's been a while since Mike Tyson had that altercation with Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite. It was supposed to lead to a match at AEW All Out, but Chris Jericho said that due to Tyson's boxing match with Roy Jones Jr., their schedules didn't align.

On AEW Unrestricted, Sammy Guevara revealed that he was supposed to be on the receiving end of Mike Tyson's fist during their brawl.

It's fair to say that Sammy Guevara has had an 'interesting' 2020. Thanks to his involvement with The Inner Circle, he's been part of some great angles, including the now-famous Stadium Stampede match, and his ongoing feud with Matt Hardy.

While Sammy was suspended for a month due to some inappropriate comments he made about Sasha Banks in the past, he has come back very strong. As mentioned earlier, he was part of that brawl between Mike Tyson's MMA posse and The Inner Circle, but he also revealed that he was supposed to be knocked out by Mike Tyson. He said:

"So, I think Chris has said this before, but the original plan was for Tyson to knock me out. Which I was all for. And I remember people were coming up to me like, 'Hey, just don't move. You'll be fine. And I wasn't scared at all. I was like, hey, even if he hits me and I wake up in a hospital.

Like, it's going to be a hell of a moment. And what a story. Like, hey, Mike Tyson knocked me out. Who can say that? I don't really know who wants to say that, but if I'm going to get knocked out, what a guy to get knocked out by. But they ended up changing, or he couldn't do it or whatever. I remember being in the ring; there's him and Henry Cejuto. I was thinking; this is wild, you know? We did the Double or Nothing, and now I'm in the ring with Mike Tyson. This is nuts."

Sammy Guevara always seems to be involved in AEW's memorable spots. Had the Tyson knockout gone through, it would have been a great addition to the The Spanish God's flourishing AEW career.

