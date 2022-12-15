Former 2-time Divas Champion brutally responds to a fan mocking Mandy Rose's WWE release 

Mandy Rose's shocking WWE release has had the wrestling industry up in arms due to the reasoning behind it. AEW star Saraya recently came to Rose's defense after a fan took a shot at the star.

The former SmackDown star was reportedly released after WWE discovered that the former NXT Women's Champion was selling explicit pictures of herself on FanTime, which was apparently a break of her contract. Due to this, she was immediately released, resulting in varied responses from both fans and her peers alike.

In response to a fan's criticism of Mandy Rose, Saraya hit back at the commenter and posted a picture of her while ridiculing her.

"You look like you’re sticky," Saraya tweeted.

A screenshot of the star's now-deleted Tweet.

The former Anti Diva is no stranger to getting into heated back-and-forths with fans, but Rose's situation is undoubtedly complicated. Additionally, it likely hits home with Saraya, who faced years of backlash for her private pictures and videos getting leaked online.

Missed out on the recent AEW Dynamite? You can check the results here.

Could Mandy Rose now make her AEW debut since she's been released from WWE?

Rose recently took to social media to thank fans for all the support she's been receiving since the news broke, but the star notably seems to be in good spirits despite the major shake-up.

But could the former NXT Women's Champion make her way to AEW now?

It might be too soon to begin speculating, as Rose could also possibly have a non-compete clause. However, according to a report from Bryan Alvarez, WWE is rumoredly open to having the star return to the promotion at some point.

Despite this, would Mandy Rose want to return to the promotion after the way they handled her exit? Many fans have already begun clamoring for her to join AEW, and with friends like Saraya, could this become a reality?

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes