Former AEW champion makes demand for canceling an upcoming match

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 07, 2025 15:31 GMT
The star in action on Collision [Image via AEW
The star in action on Collision [Image via AEW's YouTube]

A former AEW champion has demanded that Tony Khan cancel an upcoming match in which he's involved.

This Saturday, AEW will host a special Homecoming edition of Collision as the promotion returns home to Daily's Place in Jacksonville. One of the matches on the show will feature former AEW World Tag Team Champions Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, known as the Acclaimed, facing Bryan Keith and Big Bill in a tag team match. However, the former champ in question, Bowens, does not want this match to take place and has demanded its cancellation.

For those unaware, The Acclaimed officially disbanded in January this year due to major differences. However, the Five Tool Player has been tagging with Caster again, reluctantly, thanks to interference from Jerry Lynn, who wants to see them together. Now, Bowens has asked for their upcoming match on Collision to be canceled on X. In the post, the Pride of Pro Wrestling referenced the NFL team, the Jacksonville Jaguars' win over the Kansas City Chiefs, before suggesting that, in celebration, his tag match should be canceled. For further context, the Jacksonville Jaguars are owned by Shahid Khan, Tony Khan's father.

"GO JAGS GO!!!! Now let’s celebrate and CANCEL THIS MATCH! #KCvsJAX #AEWCollision," wrote Bowens

Anthony Bowens says Max Caster almost got him fired from AEW

Ever since the Acclaimed broke up, Anthony Bowens has been highly vocal about his disdain for his former partner, Max Caster. In a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling, the Pride of Pro Wrestling suggested that he almost got fired because of cleaning up Caster's mess.

"People don't understand what I went through backstage with Max Caster. I can't be any more genuine - there were times where I thought I was not going to have a job anymore, and that is terrifying as somebody who has always dreamed of being on television, being on Dynamite, wrestling every week. And then to come to work and potentially have that ripped away for something that you didn't even do, that's a petrifying thought.... There was just occurrence after occurrence after occurrence after occurrence where I was cleaning up this guy's mess," said Bowens. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will respond to Bowens' plea to cancel his match on Collision.

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

