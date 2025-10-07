Former AEW champion makes demand for canceling an upcoming match

A former AEW champion has demanded that Tony Khan cancel an upcoming match in which he's involved.This Saturday, AEW will host a special Homecoming edition of Collision as the promotion returns home to Daily's Place in Jacksonville. One of the matches on the show will feature former AEW World Tag Team Champions Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, known as the Acclaimed, facing Bryan Keith and Big Bill in a tag team match. However, the former champ in question, Bowens, does not want this match to take place and has demanded its cancellation. For those unaware, The Acclaimed officially disbanded in January this year due to major differences. However, the Five Tool Player has been tagging with Caster again, reluctantly, thanks to interference from Jerry Lynn, who wants to see them together. Now, Bowens has asked for their upcoming match on Collision to be canceled on X. In the post, the Pride of Pro Wrestling referenced the NFL team, the Jacksonville Jaguars' win over the Kansas City Chiefs, before suggesting that, in celebration, his tag match should be canceled. For further context, the Jacksonville Jaguars are owned by Shahid Khan, Tony Khan's father.&quot;GO JAGS GO!!!! Now let’s celebrate and CANCEL THIS MATCH! #KCvsJAX #AEWCollision,&quot; wrote BowensAnthony Bowens says Max Caster almost got him fired from AEW Ever since the Acclaimed broke up, Anthony Bowens has been highly vocal about his disdain for his former partner, Max Caster. In a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling, the Pride of Pro Wrestling suggested that he almost got fired because of cleaning up Caster's mess.&quot;People don't understand what I went through backstage with Max Caster. I can't be any more genuine - there were times where I thought I was not going to have a job anymore, and that is terrifying as somebody who has always dreamed of being on television, being on Dynamite, wrestling every week. And then to come to work and potentially have that ripped away for something that you didn't even do, that's a petrifying thought.... There was just occurrence after occurrence after occurrence after occurrence where I was cleaning up this guy's mess,&quot; said Bowens. [H/T: WrestleTalk]It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will respond to Bowens' plea to cancel his match on Collision.