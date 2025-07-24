Former AEW champion sends message after major announcement on Dynamite

A former AEW champion who was reportedly going on a health-related hiatus after All In made a major announcement on Dynamite last night. Now, the star sent a message addressing the same on social media.All In: Texas saw many marquee matches. One of them was a high-stakes tag bout featuring The Young Bucks, taking on Swerve Strickland and former International Champion Will Ospreay. The Aerial Assassin was on the winning side of that match and was even seen later during the main event, where The Death Riders brutally beat him up. Following the PPV, it was reported that Ospreay was banged up and will be taking time off.Last night on Dynamite, Will Ospreay made his first appearance on AEW TV since All In and revealed that he had gone through a medical evaluation, which confirmed two herniated discs. The Aerial Assassin went on to say that he hopes to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion in time for Forbidden Door next month. Earlier today, Ospreay took to X (fka Twitter) to send a strong message to fans about his injury and targeted return.&quot;Thanks for all the love. I’ll do everything they need to make sure I’m fit and healthy for Forbidden Door. No promises, I can only go as quick as the healing process. But as said everyone is confident I’ll be good,&quot; wrote OsspreaySwerve Strickland reveals the name of his tag team with Will Ospreay in AEWAt Dynamite last night, Ospreay came out to the ring to confirm that he will be absent from AEW due to a neck injury. He then confirmed that upon his return, he will go after the faction that caused his injury, The Death Riders. Following his segment, Swerve Strickland came out to join him and support his friend. The Realest later took to X to seemingly name his tag team with The Aerial Assassin.&quot;Twin Blades,&quot; he wrote.While Ospreay has made his intentions clear, The Mogul, meanwhile, seems to have moved on from The Death Riders and is now focused on his next challenge against Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada.