Former AEW star defends Jey Uso after massive botch at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 

Many fans have been trolling Jey Uso for a major botch at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Former AEW star Fuego Del Sol has now defended the WWE star from his critics on X/Twitter.

The RAW brand star faced Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Title at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event show at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Despite his best efforts, he couldn't defeat The Ring General to become the champion.

In the final moments of the match between Jey and Gunther, the former speared the latter before the champion pinned the challenger to retain his belt. Unfortunately, this move was botched, and some fans have been nitpicking about it since Saturday night.

Fed up with Jey's online haters and trolls, Fuego tweeted his support for the 39-year-old star. He highlighted the WWE star's accomplishments, reminding everyone what a talented star the Anoa'i family wrestler is.

"Imagine having the most over catchphrase in wrestling right now and selling t-shirts faster than ever, having great matches for over a decade, having an arena go crazy for you almost winning a world title…And the internet clipping a spear to make it seem like you are bad," he tweeted.

Jey Uso is on a losing streak

Jey Uso has been with WWE for around 15 years, but never won a World Title. After the split with his twin brother Jimmy Uso, he's been pursuing the highest prize in the company, but to no avail.

Following Saturday's show, an Instagram user named 'nikoexxtra1' shared a post highlighting how Jey has failed to beat his opponents in every World Title match he has had in the past few years.

"Jey Uso is now 0-6 in World Title Matches. Will his day happen?" wrote nikoexxtra1 on Instagram.

The 6'2 star is a former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champion. He has also won the WWE Intercontinental Championship once in his singles career.

