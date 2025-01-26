Unfortunate Jey Uso trend continues at Saturday Night's Main Event

An unfortunate trend for Jey Uso continued at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The event took place last night at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Main Event Jey squared off against Gunther in the main event of last night's show with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Uso gave it everything he had but was unable to defeat The Ring General. The leader of Imperium picked up the pinfall victory to retain his title after connecting with two Powerbombs in a row.

The account 'nikoexxtra1' on Instagram shared a post today highlighting Uso's struggles in big matches. The veteran is now 0:6 in World Title matches on WWE television.

Trending

"Jey Uso is now 0-6 in World Title Matches. Will his day happen?," wrote nikoexxtra1 on Instagram.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Uso had a brief reign as Intercontinental Champion last year before dropping the title back to Bron Breakker. The 27-year-old defeated Sheamus at Saturday Night's Main Event to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

Bill Apter suggests an interesting opponent for Jey Uso

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently pitched a singles match between Penta and Jey Uso.

Penta debuted on the January 13 episode of WWE RAW with a victory over Chad Gable. He defeated Pete Dunne in a singles match last Monday night on the red brand as well.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter suggested that Uso and Penta battle each other down the line.

"You know who I would like to him against? And this is totally something that you would go like 'No' to because, again, this is babyface vs babyface. Then again, if they heat it up, some sort of an angle where someone... He [Penta] and Jey Uso, the Yeet Man, I think would be a very compelling match. I don't know how they will bring it to us but in terms of marketing and colorful, I think it has the making of a great event," Apter said. [16:02 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Uso has become one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the roster. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for him following his loss to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event and The Road To WrestleMania on the horizon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback