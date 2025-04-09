Former AEW star justifies Bret Hart's comments about the promotion, reveals true motive

A former AEW name recently spoke about Bret Hart's recent comments about stars from the company. He dissected this and revealed a possible interpretation of the veteran's words.

Last week, The Hitman claimed that stars from the Tony Khan-led promotion were actors pretending to be wrestlers. He wanted them to skip the acting and to rather focus on real wrestling. These words left many feeling confused, as the promotion's branding has been heavily focused on in-ring competition.

On a recent edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran spoke about Bret Hart and revealed that he may have been talking about sequences that feel far too choreographed. He mentioned how it is possible that Bret preferred grittier and more realistic moments in the ring. Hardy claimed that this was how it seemed during the moments he'd talk about AEW to the Hall of Famer.

“I feel like probably what Bret meant - and even in some of my conversations with him, just that some stuff there is just like too, appears to him from his perspective, too clean or too choreographed. He would like it a little more gritty, a little more, just a little more physical, and where it looks a little less choreographed and more real, more realistic to a degree. I would guess that’s kind of what he meant by saying that, because that’s kind of the outlook he relayed to me whenever he was he was specifically talking about AEW.” [H/T - EWrestlingNews]

Former WWE Superstar agrees with Bret Hart's comments

Stevie Richards, a star known for this time in WWE in the late 90s and 2000s, gave his take on Bret Hart's recent comments.

During a recent edition of his The Stevie Richards Show podcast, he agreed with the Hall of Famer. He claimed, however, that AEW stars weren't actors, and that it was more like backyard wrestling. Despite the wrestling industry not being known for great acting, he believed that they were still slightly below that.

"Well, I’d say he’s 100% right - maybe a million percent right - on a lot of that. Now, when he’s talking about today’s wrestlers - AEW - I wouldn’t even say those people are actors. That’s more like backyard wrestling. That’s not even wrestling or acting, because, you know, wrestling already has some of the worst acting as it is right now." [H/T - RingsideNews]

Bret Hart's words can surely be considered controversial, as there is a division of opinions on the matter. Do you agree with his take on AEW wrestlers?

